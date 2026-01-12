Village Of Soldiers In Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur, Where 70-80 Men Currently Serve In The Army
Barhata, along with neighbouring Kaikra and Bareli, has one jawan in the Army from every household. The story began in 2003 with the sarpanch's nephew.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 11:35 AM IST
Narsinghpur: The village neither has a playground, nor any facilities for physical training for young people. All that exists is a straight road connecting the village to the city. Yet, at 5 am every morning, village youth gather on this road to begin their routine of running, sprinting, and sweating.
This is where youths from neighbouring villages of Kaikra and Bareli also come to undergo physical training, as a stepping stone for them joining the Indian Army. Barhata, a small village in Gadwara tehsil, is known as the "village of soldiers". At least one young person from every household here is serving in the Army.
Village of Soldiers
The youth of Barhata have such a strong sense of patriotism that soldiers on leave train and prepare the younger generation for service to the nation. This has led to people also calling the village a "land of heroes". They say the soil of this village inspires every young person to join the Army.
Barhata gram panchayat is 50 km from the district headquarter Narsinghpur, and covers the villages of Kaikra and Bareli. The panchayat still lacks facilities for the youth to train and prepare for the Army. By the time Barhata's young men reach high school, their enthusiasm for serving the country is at its peak, and their preparation begins.
Currently, 70-80 people from Barhata serve in the Army. Almost every household here has a member in it, some even two, with 7-8 youths also selected for the Agniveer scheme.
Sweating It Out Twice A Day
Although after a certain age, most of the youth here get involved in physical training, the enthusiasm for it peaks as soon as the Army announces its recruitment schedule. These young men can be seen sweating it out on the roads morning and evening.
Young Akash Kaurav says, "We are proud of the soldiers from our village. They inspire us. When they come home on leave, we also train with them." Shailesh Kaurav said, "I have also been preparing for the past three years. Many young men from this village are serving in the Army, and we learn a lot from them."
Proud Moms And Wives
The mothers and wives of the young jawans are also proud of them. Madhu Kaur, the wife of Kuldeep Kaurav who is serving in the Army, says, "He is currently in Jaipur and preparing for the Army Day parade in Delhi on January 26. When we tell people that my husband is in the Army, everyone is happy, and it makes us feel good."
Kuldeep's mother, Bhagwati Bai, says, "I am proud that both my sons are in the Army. I miss them both a lot, but serving the country is also important. My elder son has been in the Army for 17 years, the younger one for 10 years."
What about feeling afraid for their wellbeing? She answers emphatically, "When my sons are serving the country, what is there to be afraid of?"
Girls Are Not Far Behind
Barhata village sarpanch Atmaram Kaurav said, "The first person from the village to join the Army was my nephew, Rakesh Kaurav, in 2003. After that, the spirit of service to the nation kept increasing. Now, 8 to 10 girls of the village are also preparing to join the Army."
Virendra Kumar Kaurav, who has been serving in the Army for 13 years, said, "The enthusiasm among the youth for the Indian Army is remarkable. Young men from Barhata, Kaikra and Bareli, come here to practice. They inspire each other. They now want better facilities here so that they can practice more effectively."
