Village Of Soldiers In Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur, Where 70-80 Men Currently Serve In The Army

Narsinghpur: The village neither has a playground, nor any facilities for physical training for young people. All that exists is a straight road connecting the village to the city. Yet, at 5 am every morning, village youth gather on this road to begin their routine of running, sprinting, and sweating.

This is where youths from neighbouring villages of Kaikra and Bareli also come to undergo physical training, as a stepping stone for them joining the Indian Army. Barhata, a small village in Gadwara tehsil, is known as the "village of soldiers". At least one young person from every household here is serving in the Army.

Village of Soldiers

The youth of Barhata have such a strong sense of patriotism that soldiers on leave train and prepare the younger generation for service to the nation. This has led to people also calling the village a "land of heroes". They say the soil of this village inspires every young person to join the Army.

Barhata gram panchayat is 50 km from the district headquarter Narsinghpur, and covers the villages of Kaikra and Bareli. The panchayat still lacks facilities for the youth to train and prepare for the Army. By the time Barhata's young men reach high school, their enthusiasm for serving the country is at its peak, and their preparation begins.

Currently, 70-80 people from Barhata serve in the Army. Almost every household here has a member in it, some even two, with 7-8 youths also selected for the Agniveer scheme.

Sweating It Out Twice A Day

Although after a certain age, most of the youth here get involved in physical training, the enthusiasm for it peaks as soon as the Army announces its recruitment schedule. These young men can be seen sweating it out on the roads morning and evening.