Village In Odisha's Mayurbhanj Keeps Alive Santhali Tradition With Writings In Ol Chiki

By Minati Singha

Bhubaneswar: A walk through Rutughutu, a remote tribal village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, feels like stepping into a classroom.

The walls of houses in the village glow with bright reds, blues, greens and yellows, each carrying messages on unity, culture and morality- all written in Ol Chiki- the script of Santhali language.

"Earlier we used to paint our houses with traditional motifs like nature, and animals and birds, human figures of couples, mother and children, men and women dancing, farming and hunting and festivals. But the idea of writing in Ol Chiki struck me and I discussed it with some friends working for promotion and popularisation of Santhali language. They liked it and sent me some quotes and poems, which we wrote on the wall of our house. Now, many houses in our village have painted Ol Chiki writings on their walls," said Salhay Hembram, a resident of Rutughutu village in Mayurbhanj district.

As Santhali communities across the world are celebrating 100 years of Ol Chiki script, some tribal villages in Odisha have started a unique initiative to promote the language. Villagers have turned the walls of their houses as canvases by painting graffitti of folk sayings, moral lessons, verses of santhali poets and alphabets and symbols -all in Ol Chiki script replacing traditional motifs. This, they say, is the most effective way to instill love for their mother tongue among the younger generation.

"I sincerely thank Salhay Hembram for this thoughtful and generous effort of painting Ol Chiki script on walls of houses. This has become a strong way of promoting our mother tongue and inspire the younger generation in taking pride in it," said Ramjit Tudu, a Santhali activist and technologist who has launched a drive to ensure digital presence of Santhali language and Ol Chiki script.