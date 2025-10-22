ETV Bharat / offbeat

Vidisha Man Embarks On A Cross-Country Pilgrimage To Secure 'Mother' Status For Cows

In 2024, he completed a 30-day journey from Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, followed by a 43-day pilgrimage to Ramdevra in Rajasthan. This current, two-and-a-half-year endeavour is his third and most ambitious undertaking yet.

Deepak stops at temples, eats one meal a day, and continues to spread the message of cow service at each stop. Embracing a life of asceticism, Deepak travels without any personal expenses or amenities. His spiritual transformation is profound. Deepak's life has been full of struggles from the beginning. Once a labourer who supported his family, he has now made faith his life's purpose. This is not his first pilgrimage.

For the past 115 days, he has been on a journey across the country in total disregard to a sweltering sun, rain or fatigue. This journey will eventually lead him to the shrines of Kedarnath in Uttarakhand and Amarnath in Jammu and Kashmir. The pilgrimage on foot is expected to take approximately two and a half years to complete.

Deepak has already visited Ratangarh Mata and Pitambari Mata. Upon reaching Bharatpur in Rajasthan, he bowed at the feet of Laxman Ji and Shri Banke Bihari Ji. From here, his journey will continue via Mathura-Vrindavan to Kedarnath and Amarnath. He explains that he has no fixed destination on this journey; he spends the night wherever he finds a temple. The rest of his time is spent in prayer and meditation.

These journeys convinced him that if the intention is pure and the mind is strong, no distance is too far. Deepak goes to every village and every temple to spread the message that cow shelters should be established in every area. "Cows dying on the roads have become a symbol of our insensitivity," says Deepak, and he wants to change this mindset. "Until cows are safe, our culture is incomplete," he believes.

Deepak explained that his entire journey till now has been conducted at zero expense. Wherever he reaches, temple priests or devotees provide him with food. At night, he sleeps in a corner of the temple, sometimes on the floor, sometimes on the platform, and sometimes in the temple's veranda.

"Whatever I get as food is like Prasad to me," says Deepak as he wakes up before sunrise, bathes, prays, and then decides the next direction of his journey. Deepak stops in every village and town to talk to people. He appeals for respect and protection of the cow. In many places, villagers even walk with him for some distance. Deepak's journey is not just a test of his feet, but a test of his faith.

He is undertaking this journey without a cell phone, without assistance, and without any publicity. He is helped by the people whom he meets along the way. He says that he is not associated with any organisation or institution; he is undertaking this journey solely in the name of the cow. He hopes that one day thousands of people will join this campaign.