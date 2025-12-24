ETV Bharat / offbeat

Vibrating Stick: Bhavnagar Students Invent Low-Cost Tool To Protect Farmers From Snake Bites

Bhavnagar: Krish Dodiya, a fifth-semester student at Sir Bhavsinhji Polytechnic College in Bhavnagar and his friend have created a special kind of stick for the safety of farmers working in the fields. The stick made from plastic pipes will safeguard farmers from snake bites or attacks from other insects like scorpions.

Farmers often work barefoot day and night during harvest seasons and face the danger of snake bites or scorpion bites, and other kinds of insects. The sole purpose of the new stick, devised by the students, is to ensure the safety of the farmers.

Bhavnagar Polytechnic is one of Gujarat's oldest technical institutes. The college emphasizes practical engineering solutions that address rural needs.

How The Stick Works

Studying in the Mechanical Department of Sir Bhavsinhji Polytechnic College in Bhavnagar, Krish Dodiya, when asked about how the stick protects the farmers, said, “This stick starts vibrating as soon as it touches the ground. This causes insects like snakes and scorpions to run away due to the vibrations. It took us about three days to make this stick because when we first made it, the vibration was very low. Therefore, we had to increase the vibration, and the stick was ready. It cost only Rs. 410 to make the stick.”

Snakes and scorpions are highly sensitive to seismic vibrations through their skin and jawbones. The vibration technology used in the stick causes these creatures to retreat from the source.