Vibrating Stick: Bhavnagar Students Invent Low-Cost Tool To Protect Farmers From Snake Bites
Sir Bhavsinhji Polytechnic students turn PVC pipes and DC motors into life-saving tech for farmers.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 6:54 PM IST
Bhavnagar: Krish Dodiya, a fifth-semester student at Sir Bhavsinhji Polytechnic College in Bhavnagar and his friend have created a special kind of stick for the safety of farmers working in the fields. The stick made from plastic pipes will safeguard farmers from snake bites or attacks from other insects like scorpions.
Farmers often work barefoot day and night during harvest seasons and face the danger of snake bites or scorpion bites, and other kinds of insects. The sole purpose of the new stick, devised by the students, is to ensure the safety of the farmers.
Bhavnagar Polytechnic is one of Gujarat's oldest technical institutes. The college emphasizes practical engineering solutions that address rural needs.
How The Stick Works
Studying in the Mechanical Department of Sir Bhavsinhji Polytechnic College in Bhavnagar, Krish Dodiya, when asked about how the stick protects the farmers, said, “This stick starts vibrating as soon as it touches the ground. This causes insects like snakes and scorpions to run away due to the vibrations. It took us about three days to make this stick because when we first made it, the vibration was very low. Therefore, we had to increase the vibration, and the stick was ready. It cost only Rs. 410 to make the stick.”
Snakes and scorpions are highly sensitive to seismic vibrations through their skin and jawbones. The vibration technology used in the stick causes these creatures to retreat from the source.
Krish’s project is part of a growing trend of low-cost safety innovations for Indian farmers.
Media reports indicate some versions of the "lifesaver stick" have a built-in pouch containing medical first-aid or specific tablets to slow venom absorption if a bite occurs before a farmer reaches a hospital.
Other student models have integrated LED torches for night work and buzzers to alert nearby workers if a farmer is attacked.
Krish Dodiya also provided information about the purpose behind making the stick and how it works. "We created this project to protect ourselves from creatures like snakes in the fields. In farming, grass and crops grow in such a way that the ground surface is not visible. So, when we are injured by insects like snakes and scorpions, this stick can protect us from them. It can be used very easily and conveniently," said Krish Dodiya, the student.
What Was Used In The stick?
Dr J.R. Vaghela, a professor in the Mechanical Department, explained in a phone conversation that this stick repels insects like snakes and scorpions. This stick is made of 3.5 meters of wire, a 3.5-foot PVC pipe, a spring, a DC motor, two lithium cells, a battery case, a T-joint, and a cap.