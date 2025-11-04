Luck Strikes Rajasthan Vendor: Punjab's Rs 11-Crore Diwali Bumper Winner Claims Prize After 5 Days
A tea break in Bathinda changed a vegetable seller’s life. The Rs 1,000 ticket he bought on borrowed money turned into Punjab’s Rs 11-crore jackpot.
Published : November 4, 2025 at 5:23 PM IST
Bathinda: When Amit Sehra stopped for a cup of tea in Bathinda that morning, little did he know that his life was about to take a big turn. The 35-year-old vegetable seller from Kotputli, a small village in Rajasthan’s Jaipur district, never wanted to buy a lottery ticket that day, but for his friend who nudged him to 'try his luck.'
“Then only I told him, if I win, I will give Rs 1 crore to your daughters,” Amit recalls with a laugh without realising fate was listening closely to fulfill his desire.
Amit had borrowed Rs 1,000 from his friend Mukesh to buy two Diwali bumper tickets, one in his name and another in his wife’s. The tickets bought from Rattan Lottery distributor in Bathinda, were part of the Punjab government’s Diwali bumper draw held on October 31.
When the results were out, the winning ticket was an A-series number 438586, that happened to be Amit’s. But he had no clue as his phone was broken. Though Mukesh tried calling him, all of it went unanswered. “He rushed to my house all the way to tell me that I had won Rs 11 crore. Initially I thought he was joking. But we checked the numbers together, again and again only to find that it was the lucky one,” says Amit.
In the meantime, the lottery agency owner Umesh Kumar, who had sold the winning ticket, was desperately trying to locate the buyer. “We have been in this business for nearly 40 years. So far, 42 people have become millionaires through our agency. But this is the first time someone has won Rs 11 crore from a ticket sold by us,” says Umesh.
When Amit finally arrived in Chandigarh on Tuesday with his family to claim the prize, he was still not able to come to terms with reality. “I earn my living by selling vegetables from a cart. It was beyond my comprehension that something like this could happen to me. The first thing I will do is give my friend Rs 1 crore, as promised. His daughters are like my own,” he said.
Mukesh, his friend of 17 years, is overwhelmed. “We are very close to each other like brothers. Whenever we came to Punjab, I would buy tickets from this agency. This time, I told Amit to buy one. And his ticket won!,” he says with a smile.
Out of the Rs 11 crore, the Punjab government will deduct 30% tax before crediting the remaining amount of about Rs 7.7 crore to Amit’s account.
“We receive our commission directly from the government and take no share from winners,” says Umesh adding that he keeps telling everyone to buy a Diwali bumper lottery ticket once in life. "Who knows when lady luck will smile on you?,” he quickly states.
As for Amit, life has come full circle. From being a vegetable seller on the dusty lanes to becoming a crorepati, nothing has changed in him. “I never dreamt of this. Maybe it was my fate which was sealed with a cup of tea,” he concludes with humility.
