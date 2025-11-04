ETV Bharat / offbeat

Luck Strikes Rajasthan Vendor: Punjab's Rs 11-Crore Diwali Bumper Winner Claims Prize After 5 Days

Bathinda: When Amit Sehra stopped for a cup of tea in Bathinda that morning, little did he know that his life was about to take a big turn. The 35-year-old vegetable seller from Kotputli, a small village in Rajasthan’s Jaipur district, never wanted to buy a lottery ticket that day, but for his friend who nudged him to 'try his luck.'

“Then only I told him, if I win, I will give Rs 1 crore to your daughters,” Amit recalls with a laugh without realising fate was listening closely to fulfill his desire.

Amit had borrowed Rs 1,000 from his friend Mukesh to buy two Diwali bumper tickets, one in his name and another in his wife’s. The tickets bought from Rattan Lottery distributor in Bathinda, were part of the Punjab government’s Diwali bumper draw held on October 31.

When the results were out, the winning ticket was an A-series number 438586, that happened to be Amit’s. But he had no clue as his phone was broken. Though Mukesh tried calling him, all of it went unanswered. “He rushed to my house all the way to tell me that I had won Rs 11 crore. Initially I thought he was joking. But we checked the numbers together, again and again only to find that it was the lucky one,” says Amit.

In the meantime, the lottery agency owner Umesh Kumar, who had sold the winning ticket, was desperately trying to locate the buyer. “We have been in this business for nearly 40 years. So far, 42 people have become millionaires through our agency. But this is the first time someone has won Rs 11 crore from a ticket sold by us,” says Umesh.