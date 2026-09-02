Mithailal Madheshiya’s Janmashtami Tableaux, Varanasi's Annual Attraction
For the last 50 years, the cloth merchant and his family have been making replicas of landmarks and things defining India's developmental journey for display.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST
Varanasi: A thread merchant in Varanasi decorates his room on Janmashtami in a manner that people from far and wide come to visit it. Incidentally, Mithailal Madheshiya’s elder son Krishna Kumar Gupta was born on Janmashtami and got his name after the Hindu God.
Mithailal's 10x10 room in Varanasi has become a centre of attraction, not only for Varanasi, but for all of Uttar Pradesh. The stunning tableaux and decorations for Shri Krishna Janmashtami here are exemplary. The elderly Mithailal sits and decorates these tableaux assisted by his sons.
The decorations for Janmashtami start three months ahead of the festival, as his family members get involved in creating replicas of famous buildings and temples from major cities across the country. Instead of hiring artisans from the market, they create unique structures using cardboard, thermocol, wood and other materials through their own hard work leaving everyone amazed. One can see the replica of the ropeway in Banaras and the hi-tech trains in his room.
Krishna Kumar disclosed that after his birth, his father decided to decorate the house with tableaux to celebrate the arrival of Lord Krishna. “He first created a wonderful tableau of his own home 50 years ago. He built the same structure of the house he lives in using cardboard, wood, Fevicol and other materials. He decorated it with lights and celebrated Krishna's arrival in his home. He didn't even realize when his hobby turned into a passion,” he said.
The practice has been continuing for the last 50 years where Mithailal created replicas of Golden Temple, Ramnagar Fort, Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Kedarnath Temple, Mathura-Vrindavan Temple, Mahakal Temple of Ujjain, Daksha Prajapati Temple, Red Fort, Swaminarayan Temple, Banke Bihari Temple, Kanak Bhawan, Dashrath Bhawan, Rajasthan Forts, Mathura Jail, Durga Temple and Banarasi Saree Shops along with other famous landmarks of Banaras. One can see all the replicas there. In the process, Mithailal’s family has created replicas of things that define the country’s developmental journey.
Krishna Kumar disclosed that the family often sources things that are not available locally from outside. “This entire project costs around Rs 1 lakh each year,” he said.
His younger brother Shyamsunder disclosed that he helps his father build the structures every year. “The entire family works together to repair old structures, install them and then dismantle them for safekeeping. The daughters, grandchildren, and granddaughters of the family all work together to make Shri Krishna Janmashtami a memorable occasion. Most importantly, the crowds here are huge on the occasion of Janmashtami,” he said.
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