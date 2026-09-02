ETV Bharat / offbeat

Mithailal Madheshiya’s Janmashtami Tableaux, Varanasi's Annual Attraction

Varanasi: A thread merchant in Varanasi decorates his room on Janmashtami in a manner that people from far and wide come to visit it. Incidentally, Mithailal Madheshiya’s elder son Krishna Kumar Gupta was born on Janmashtami and got his name after the Hindu God.

Mithailal's 10x10 room in Varanasi has become a centre of attraction, not only for Varanasi, but for all of Uttar Pradesh. The stunning tableaux and decorations for Shri Krishna Janmashtami here are exemplary. The elderly Mithailal sits and decorates these tableaux assisted by his sons.

The decorations for Janmashtami start three months ahead of the festival, as his family members get involved in creating replicas of famous buildings and temples from major cities across the country. Instead of hiring artisans from the market, they create unique structures using cardboard, thermocol, wood and other materials through their own hard work leaving everyone amazed. One can see the replica of the ropeway in Banaras and the hi-tech trains in his room.

Krishna Kumar disclosed that after his birth, his father decided to decorate the house with tableaux to celebrate the arrival of Lord Krishna. “He first created a wonderful tableau of his own home 50 years ago. He built the same structure of the house he lives in using cardboard, wood, Fevicol and other materials. He decorated it with lights and celebrated Krishna's arrival in his home. He didn't even realize when his hobby turned into a passion,” he said.