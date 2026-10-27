ETV Bharat / offbeat

Varanasi Family Takes Lead In Doing Away With 'Mrityu Bhoj' To Create Awareness On Excessive Spending

Varanasi: A family in Varanasi has taken the lead in doing away with the ‘Mrityu Bhoj’ (community feast) on the 13th day after a person's death and thereby creating awareness in society about excessive spending.

In Kaneri village of Arazi Line area, a family organised a condolence meeting where a havan was performed for the departed soul. This was followed by an offering of floral tributes. This beginning was made in the presence of village head Sanjeev Kumar Kashyap, with the villagers resolving to end the social evil of post-death feasts and spread awareness in society.

The family of Rajkalli Devi, who passed away 13 days ago, made a new beginning. The villagers present on the occasion paid their emotional tributes by offering flowers to her portrait. Although a sad occasion, the family and villagers united to send the message that after anyone’s death, the social pressure to organise a feast should not be exerted, regardless of the family's financial situation. They conveyed that tributes should not be based on ostentation but on respect and empathy for the deceased.

The village head said, “The tradition of holding a Mrityu Bhoj on the 13th day of the death of a person causes financial hardship for many families. The family is already grieving the loss of a loved one. At such times, social pressure and ostentation create an additional burden for them, forcing people to take loans to pay for it, which further weakens their financial situation.”