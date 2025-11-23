ETV Bharat / offbeat

Varanasi Culinary Fusion: How 'City Of Temples' Is Blending Northern Staples With Southern Flavours

Incidentally, Varanasi happens to be a place where one can find lip smacking food from both the north as well as the south. ( ETV Bharat )

Varanasi: Taste often acts as a medium to connect people from diverse locales. The Kashi Tamil Sangamam that is scheduled to be held in Kashi on December 2, promises to showcase the unique blend of Northern and Southern flavours.

Varanasi, known for its temples, is also synonymous with taste as it is home to unmatched culinary skills. There is food to be relished on every occasion and at any point of time. Its specialities have found foodies craving for them across the country bringing together different cultures.

Kachori and jalebi are two items that are staple in breakfast across the northern part of the country. Jalebi is combined with milk, curd, rabri and poha bringing out unique flavours to entice the consumer.

Similarly, kachori comes in different forms despite giving the appearance of a bland puri. It comes filled with lentils, onion, paste of spices and also mava giving it both salty and sweet tastes. Although it is omnipresent across the north, it attains a special flavour in Varanasi when it is fried crispy red in oil and is served on a leaf with delicious spicy vegetables.

Interestingly, the demand for both kachori and jalebi is increasing in South India as well. Those craving for tasty and healthy food are now trying out combinations of various items to satiate their taste buds while not feeling guilty of consuming the extra calories. This has reciprocally led to a demand for the South Indian cuisine in the northern states. This fusion of food is a new phenomenon that can be experienced.

Incidentally, Varanasi happens to be a place where one can find lip smacking food from both the north as well as the south. Being the religious and cultural capital of North India, kachori and jalebi stalls have held a special place among the street food here for a long time.

There are many shops selling these items that are decades old and their number continues to grow with the increasing tourist arrivals. One of the popular shops that is more than six decades old is Jawahar Saav that sells kachori served with spicy vegetables and a variant of jalebi known as jaleba which is hard from outside and soft from inside.