ETV Bharat / offbeat

Uttarakhand Village Witnesses Unique Jojora Wedding Marked By Five Brides Leading Processions To A Single House

The priest who solemnised the weddings, Bhim Dutt Sharma disclosed, “All the rituals of Jojora were carried out as per the tradition.”

The grooms that got married on the occasion were Narendra Singh, Pritam Singh, Amit Singh, Pradeep Singh and Rahul Singh. They are sons of Daulat Singh Chauhan and his two brothers Mohan Singh Chauhan and late Baru Singh Chauhan. Incidentally, a daughter from this family was also scheduled to lead a wedding procession for her marriage on Friday.

This practice is being revived in the region to prevent wasteful expenditure on marriages and not to burden the bride's families with such expenses.

Vikasnagar: The unique culture of Jaunsar Bawar region spanning parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh was once again on display in Kharsi village near Vikasnagar on Wednesday when five brides came leading marriage processions for a mass wedding. This tribal region is known to have a distinct culture, and such marriages are called Jojora where brides lead the marriage procession to the house of the groom where all the rituals associated with marriage are conducted.

Daulat Singh Chauhan said, “We have this tradition of Jojora from a long time ago. We are a joint family and today five brides have come to our house for marriage and a daughter from this family will be leaving the house.”

Jojora Wedding, which is practised in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

Khajan Singh Chauhan who is the elder brother of the bride grooms and serves as a teacher said, “Our ancestors started this tradition that continues with the blessings of our family deity. We tried to ensure that as many brothers as possible are married together. In today's era of high inflation, we tried to keep the wedding expenses as low as possible and we have succeeded in our efforts."

Khajan Singh advised that instead of spending money on ostentation, it should be spent on children's education. He said, "We appeal to all residents of the area to limit spending on weddings and other ostentation, and instead invest in children's education. We have banned alcohol and other intoxicants at weddings. We have also avoided spending on expensive clothing and jewelry. We have neither placed a financial burden on the bride’s family nor on our own."

Meanwhile, Neelam Chauhan, a daughter of the family of bride grooms said, "Five of my brothers and one of my sisters are getting married. We're proud of our culture. My sister is going to her in-laws' house and five sisters-in-law are coming to our house at the same time. I'll also follow this tradition when I get married."

Former District Panchayat President of Dehradun, Madhu Chauhan also attended the event and extended her best wishes to the family that welcomed five daughters-in-law. She also congratulated the daughter that was to leave the house.

“This is a rich tradition of the joint family system and Jaunsar Bawar is an example of social unity. The mutual harmony among families here is unforgettable. I want the rest of the country and the world to know about this. Under Jojora wedding, the aim is to minimize the burden of wedding expenses on the girl's family,” she said.

The people of Jaunsar Bawar consider themselves to be the descendants of Pandavas who are believed to have spent their exile in Lakhamandal located here.