Uttarakhand's Ukhimath Emerges As A Divine Wedding Destination After Triyuginarayan
As religious tourism grows in Uttarakhand, temples once known for pilgrimages are turning into wedding destinations for couples seeking divine ambience for their new life.
Published : November 11, 2025 at 12:48 PM IST
Dehradun: As the wedding season begins in India, couples across the country are once again seeking unique ways to make their special day memorable. While destination weddings in palaces, beaches, and resorts have been the usual favourites, Uttarakhand is witnessing a spiritual twist - where marriages are being solemnised at mythologically significant temples.
After the growing popularity of Triyuginarayan Dham, the temple where Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati’s wedding took place in Rudraprayag district, another venue in the same region is emerging as spiritually-blessed wedding destination - the Omkareshwar Temple at Ukhimath.
This temple is revered as the winter seat of Lord Kedarnath and has a lore associated with the celestial love story Lord Krishna’s grandson Aniruddha and Banasur’s daughter Usha. According to mythological beliefs, their divine union took place here, giving Ukhimath its mythological and emotional significance.
The Mythical Union of Usha and Aniruddha
Ashutosh Dimri, a local priest from the Badrinath Dham speaks about the Omkareshwar Temple, and the Kotha Bhawan, where Usha and Aniruddha were married. “The name Ukhimath is also derived from ‘Usha Mait’, meaning Usha’s maternal home,” he says.
The temple is also associated with another spiritual belief that King Mandhata of the Ikshvaku dynasty performed a 12-year penance here and was blessed with a vision of Lord Shiva in the form of Omkareshwar, which is how the temple got its present name.
Rising Popularity Among Newlyweds
Dimri says in recent years, the number of weddings at Omkareshwar Temple has grown manifold. “The mythological legacy coupled with the spiritual importance of Kedarnath’s winter seat probably are the reason why couples choose the place. Moreover, divine and cultural sanctity of the place are additional reasons,” he says.
Hemant Dwivedi, Chairman of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, confirming the trend says, “Just as Triyuginarayan has become popular over the years, Ukhimath, of late, is attracting couples seeking a sacred and serene start to married life. We are upgrading facilities here under the state’s religious tourism development plan."
The government has been working towards improving roads, pilgrim amenities, and event infrastructure, making such temple destinations more accessible. Couples from outside Uttarakhand are also showing interest in including such sites in their wedding itineraries.
Architecture and Arrangements
The Omkareshwar Temple has been built in traditional Himalayan architecture, primarily with stone and wood, having exquisite carvings on its spire, sanctum, and pillars. The spacious courtyards have open pavilions which are used as mandaps for Vedic rituals and community ceremonies.
Local dharamshalas, guesthouses, and small hotels are also being booked by the wedding parties who look for low-budget celebrations. For grander setups, decorations, catering, and event arrangements, firms from Rishikesh or Dehradun are booked.
How to Reach Ukhimath
Ukhimath is located about 45 km from Rudraprayag headquarters. The nearest railhead is Rishikesh, while Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun serves as the closest air link. The temple is accessible by road via Srinagar and Rudraprayag, though travel time varies depending on weather and road conditions.
Uttarakhand, also called Devbhoomi, has gained prominence as a tourist destination since many years. But temple sites like Triyuginarayan and Ukhimath have turned into meaningful destinations recently for couples who are seeking to exchange vows in the divine sites.
