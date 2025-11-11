ETV Bharat / offbeat

Uttarakhand's Ukhimath Emerges As A Divine Wedding Destination After Triyuginarayan

Dehradun: As the wedding season begins in India, couples across the country are once again seeking unique ways to make their special day memorable. While destination weddings in palaces, beaches, and resorts have been the usual favourites, Uttarakhand is witnessing a spiritual twist - where marriages are being solemnised at mythologically significant temples.

After the growing popularity of Triyuginarayan Dham, the temple where Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati’s wedding took place in Rudraprayag district, another venue in the same region is emerging as spiritually-blessed wedding destination - the Omkareshwar Temple at Ukhimath.

Uttarakhand's Ukhimath Emerges As A Divine Wedding Destination After Triyuginarayan (ETV Bharat)

This temple is revered as the winter seat of Lord Kedarnath and has a lore associated with the celestial love story Lord Krishna’s grandson Aniruddha and Banasur’s daughter Usha. According to mythological beliefs, their divine union took place here, giving Ukhimath its mythological and emotional significance.

The Mythical Union of Usha and Aniruddha

Ashutosh Dimri, a local priest from the Badrinath Dham speaks about the Omkareshwar Temple, and the Kotha Bhawan, where Usha and Aniruddha were married. “The name Ukhimath is also derived from ‘Usha Mait’, meaning Usha’s maternal home,” he says.

The temple is also associated with another spiritual belief that King Mandhata of the Ikshvaku dynasty performed a 12-year penance here and was blessed with a vision of Lord Shiva in the form of Omkareshwar, which is how the temple got its present name.