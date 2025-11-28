Uttarakhand To Launch Jim Corbett Heritage Safari Linking Champawat’s Historic Sites
More than a wildlife experience, Corbett will soon offer a journey into history as state develops a heritage trail highlighting Jim Corbett’s life and expeditions.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 1:07 PM IST
By Naveen Uniyal
Dehradun: The Jim Corbett Trail, being developed to give a new direction to tourism in Uttarakhand, is rapidly moulding into a new heritage safari linking it with the Adarsh Champawat programme. A government initiative, the safari will present tourists with historical aspects related to Jim Corbett’s life, important sites he visited, and his hunting expeditions.
Until now, tourists have usually visited the Corbett Tiger Reserve to observe tigers and other wildlife. This will be the first time they will have an opportunity to closely explore the legacy associated with Jim Corbett’s life. The tiger reserve got its name from Jim Corbett who was instrumental in bringing relief to the people by eliminating the terror of man-eating tigers in this area. He had a particularly deep connection with Champawat, where he lived from 1907 to 1947. During this period, he hunted several man-eating tigers, including the infamous Champawat Man-Eater.
Historical sites in Champawat, like Rajbunga Fort, Banasur Fort, Abbott Mount, Ek Hathiya Naula, and Baleshwar Temple, hold a special connection to Jim Corbett’s heritage. A plan has been made to connect these sites to a new heritage trail and make it accessible to tourists. A detailed blueprint has been prepared after review at the government level.
A dedicated website will also be in place to provide comprehensive information and facilities about the trail, including the route, required permits, overnight accommodation, meals, and guides. In the future, online booking will also be done through this website. It will be linked to the official website of the Corbett Tiger Reserve.
The Forest Department has planned to rope in local youth in this project. Youth trained as nature guides will be tested and registered and then employed to provide information to tourists and earn a livelihood. Additionally, 13 villages along the trail have been designated as homestay areas, providing direct economic benefits to the villagers.
This heritage safari will be operated from the Kaladhungi Range of the Ramnagar Forest Division. The safari will include sites mentioned in Jim Corbett’s books, his residence, museum, and areas associated with his hunting expeditions. A route has also been selected where tigers are frequently spotted, allowing tourists to view ample wildlife.
The Forest Department has been making efforts to ensure that tourists visiting the Corbett Tiger Reserve understand not only the beauty of the forest but also the great personality who played a key role in giving this forest its international recognition.
The Chief Conservator of Forests, Eco-Tourism, PK Patro stated, “A review meeting has already been held at the government level. A blueprint has also been prepared by the department. As soon as the final approval is received, further action will be expedited.”
