Uttarakhand To Launch Jim Corbett Heritage Safari Linking Champawat’s Historic Sites

By Naveen Uniyal

Dehradun: The Jim Corbett Trail, being developed to give a new direction to tourism in Uttarakhand, is rapidly moulding into a new heritage safari linking it with the Adarsh Champawat programme. A government initiative, the safari will present tourists with historical aspects related to Jim Corbett’s life, important sites he visited, and his hunting expeditions.

Until now, tourists have usually visited the Corbett Tiger Reserve to observe tigers and other wildlife. This will be the first time they will have an opportunity to closely explore the legacy associated with Jim Corbett’s life. The tiger reserve got its name from Jim Corbett who was instrumental in bringing relief to the people by eliminating the terror of man-eating tigers in this area. He had a particularly deep connection with Champawat, where he lived from 1907 to 1947. During this period, he hunted several man-eating tigers, including the infamous Champawat Man-Eater.

Historical sites in Champawat, like Rajbunga Fort, Banasur Fort, Abbott Mount, Ek Hathiya Naula, and Baleshwar Temple, hold a special connection to Jim Corbett’s heritage. A plan has been made to connect these sites to a new heritage trail and make it accessible to tourists. A detailed blueprint has been prepared after review at the government level.