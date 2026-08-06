ETV Bharat / offbeat

Uttarakhand Faces Space Constraint For Housing Captured Man-Eaters

Dehradun: The Forest Department in Uttarakhand is facing a peculiar crisis. It is facing a paucity of space to shelter man-eaters. The situation is such that the Department is at a loss as to where to house the man-eating wild animals.

The man-animal conflict has been assuming a serious proportion in the state, with attacks by leopards, tigers and bears creating an atmosphere of terror in the rural areas. The state's rescue centres no longer have the space to safely house the dangerous man-eating wildlife that it is ordered to capture. Nearly all rescue centres are filled to capacity and the issue of housing the newly captured wildlife has become a major concern for the Forest Department.

The Leopard Menace

Leopards have been a menace particularly in districts like Pauri-Garhwal, Tehri-Garhwal, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Almora, Bageshwar and Nainital. Farm work, children's schooling and the normal movement of villagers are all being affected, particularly in the evening.

Munni Parihar, a social worker from Gwaldam in Chamoli, pointed out, "Wild animals are now approaching homes and there's a heightened sense of fear in the area. People are also very angry. Therefore, immediate action is needed. Since the Forest Department doesn't allow setting up of cages or killing them, the problem is only growing."

Adding to his views, Sanjay Nautiyal of Dandi village in Tehri said, “Leopards are frequently seen in the area and this creates an atmosphere of fear. School going children are especially at risk. The Forest Department is adopting a lax attitude towards this."

Rescue Centres At Capacity

The real challenge for the Forest Department arises after the animals are captured. The wildlife protection regulations call for keeping such animals in designated rescue centres where they can be monitored, treated and cared for. Such facilities are no longer sufficient in Uttarakhand.

The state currently has four major rescue centres, including Chidiyapur Rescue Centre in Haridwar, Ranibagh Rescue Centre in Nainital, Dhela Rescue Centre in Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve and one at the Mini Zoo in Almora. The capacity of all these centres has almost reached to full.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF) Vivek Pandey disclosed that the Chidiyapur Centre houses around 25 leopards despite a capacity of only 15, the Ranibagh Centre houses 15 leopards and three tigers despite a capacity of only 15. The Dhela Centre houses 14 tigers and 16 leopards equivalent to its capacity, and the Almora Mini Zoo houses 10 leopards, which is the maximum it can house. This means that all the centres are operating at or above their capacity.