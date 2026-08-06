Uttarakhand Faces Space Constraint For Housing Captured Man-Eaters
The four rescue centres in the state are either running full or house more animals than their existing capacity.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 3:08 PM IST
Dehradun: The Forest Department in Uttarakhand is facing a peculiar crisis. It is facing a paucity of space to shelter man-eaters. The situation is such that the Department is at a loss as to where to house the man-eating wild animals.
The man-animal conflict has been assuming a serious proportion in the state, with attacks by leopards, tigers and bears creating an atmosphere of terror in the rural areas. The state's rescue centres no longer have the space to safely house the dangerous man-eating wildlife that it is ordered to capture. Nearly all rescue centres are filled to capacity and the issue of housing the newly captured wildlife has become a major concern for the Forest Department.
The Leopard Menace
Leopards have been a menace particularly in districts like Pauri-Garhwal, Tehri-Garhwal, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Almora, Bageshwar and Nainital. Farm work, children's schooling and the normal movement of villagers are all being affected, particularly in the evening.
Munni Parihar, a social worker from Gwaldam in Chamoli, pointed out, "Wild animals are now approaching homes and there's a heightened sense of fear in the area. People are also very angry. Therefore, immediate action is needed. Since the Forest Department doesn't allow setting up of cages or killing them, the problem is only growing."
Adding to his views, Sanjay Nautiyal of Dandi village in Tehri said, “Leopards are frequently seen in the area and this creates an atmosphere of fear. School going children are especially at risk. The Forest Department is adopting a lax attitude towards this."
Rescue Centres At Capacity
The real challenge for the Forest Department arises after the animals are captured. The wildlife protection regulations call for keeping such animals in designated rescue centres where they can be monitored, treated and cared for. Such facilities are no longer sufficient in Uttarakhand.
The state currently has four major rescue centres, including Chidiyapur Rescue Centre in Haridwar, Ranibagh Rescue Centre in Nainital, Dhela Rescue Centre in Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve and one at the Mini Zoo in Almora. The capacity of all these centres has almost reached to full.
Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF) Vivek Pandey disclosed that the Chidiyapur Centre houses around 25 leopards despite a capacity of only 15, the Ranibagh Centre houses 15 leopards and three tigers despite a capacity of only 15. The Dhela Centre houses 14 tigers and 16 leopards equivalent to its capacity, and the Almora Mini Zoo houses 10 leopards, which is the maximum it can house. This means that all the centres are operating at or above their capacity.
Pandey stated that between January 1, 2025, and July 31, 2026, orders were issued to capture 106 dangerous animals. These were for capturing 33 animals in the area under Almora Forest Division, 13 in Terai West Forest Division, 10 in Pauri, eight in Rudraprayag, seven in Haridwar and six in Bageshwar. These figures demonstrate that the scope of man-animals conflict is constantly increasing and the pressure on the Department has increased more than ever before.
Inadequate Arrangements
Inadequate arrangements are also becoming apparent. Recently, a leopard captured in Pauri died in its cage. This has raised many questions about rescue systems and wildlife care. Experts believe that when animals are housed beyond a rescue centre’s capacity, their health, treatment and behaviour management are affected.
Further exacerbating the situation is the acute shortage of veterinarians. Surprisingly, the Department lacks a permanent wildlife veterinarian network relying solely on those on deputation. Statistically, the Forest Department has a total of eight veterinarians, while a long-standing demand for six more stands to be addressed. Consequently, the Department faces additional difficulties when treating injured, sick or stressed wildlife.
“The state government is fully aware of this problem. Human-wildlife conflict is constantly increasing and efforts are underway to develop new rescue centres. The government is working to develop better infrastructure for wildlife care to address this challenge facing the Department,” claimed Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal.
He disclosed that new rescue centres are proposed to be established in 10 forest divisions of Rudraprayag, Kedarnath, Bageshwar, Terai Central (Udham Singh Nagar), Almora, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Champawat, and Uttarkashi.
Need For A Holistic Policy
Wildlife experts also believe that simply capturing or allowing the killing of animals declared man-eaters is not a permanent solution to the problem.
“The biggest challenge in Uttarakhand is the increasing number of leopards and their increasing proximity to human settlements. Scientific management, habitat conservation and the development of adequate carrying capacity are essential to reduce human-wildlife conflict. If the capacity of rescue centres is not increased, the situation could become even more complex in the future,” said retired Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer S K Singh.
Observers say that human-wildlife conflict in Uttarakhand is no longer limited to human safety. Equally important is the need to ensure the safe protection and proper care of dangerous wildlife after their capture. Until new rescue centers, adequate veterinarians and modern wildlife management facilities are developed in the state, this challenge will continue to confront the Forest Department.
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