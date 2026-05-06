‘Helen Keller’ Of Uttar Pradesh: Sarah Moin Cannot See Or Hear But Scored 98.75% In ISC Exam
Sarah Moin, deaf-blind, scored 98.75% in ISC exams through unique palm-letter method and family support, inspiring many with her determination and resilience, reports Khurshid Ahmad
Published : May 6, 2026 at 7:18 PM IST
Lucknow: Before each exam, Sarah Moin (19) would sit quietly with her mother, Julie Hamid, who traced letters slowly and patiently on her palm. Sarah would then envision them and piece them together into words, then sentences, and finally learn their meaning.
This year, that extraordinary method helped Sarah, who is unable to see, hear or speak, score 98.75 per cent in her ISC (Class 12) exams, topping her school in the humanities stream and earning admiration across the state.
A student of Christ Church College in Lucknow, Sarah secured perfect scores in geography and mass media and communication, along with 98 in English and 97 in science. Teachers and classmates fondly call her “Helen Keller", a tribute to her resilience despite disabilities.
Helen Keller was a renowned American author, activist, and lecturer, famous as the first deaf-blind person to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree. Sarah’s journey was somewhat similar to Keller's, for she faced similar challenges.
Diagnosed with sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease characterised by the growth of tiny collections of immune cells (granulomas) in organs, at a young age, Sarah gradually lost her hearing after Grade 3. Despite medical efforts across Uttar Pradesh and Hyderabad, her condition worsened, eventually affecting her ability to communicate in conventional ways.
Sarah’s father Moin Ahmed said that because of her medical condition, the family enrolled her in Christ Church College, which offered special support for students with disabilities.
“At home Sarah found her own language. She started communicating through touch. We would trace letters on her palm, and she responded through gestures and coded patterns,” he said. “Her studies were supported by assistive technology, including a Braille-based device similar to an Orbit Reader, enabling her to read and learn independently.”
Sarah’s will and family support helped her pass Class X with 95 per cent, giving her the confidence to compete further, said the proud father.
Sarah’s mother Julie said that her teachers played a crucial role. “Her educator Salim Qazi and the school management worked closely with her, ensuring she received the support she needed. The ICSE board also facilitated accommodations to help her appear for exams,” she added.
Sarah’s achievements received praise from political leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and UP Governor Anandiben Patel, lauding her determination.
After the academic excellence, Sarah wants to take a leap in her professional career. “She now dreams of graduating and preparing for the civil services, with the goal of joining India’s administrative system,” said her mother.
“Sarah’s daughter’s success is remarkable by any standard. For many, she is no longer just a student with disabilities but a symbol of perseverance, quietly reshaping what is possible,” Julie added.
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