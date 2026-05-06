ETV Bharat / offbeat

‘Helen Keller’ Of Uttar Pradesh: Sarah Moin Cannot See Or Hear But Scored 98.75% In ISC Exam

Uttar Pradesh’s ‘Helen Keller’ Cannot See Or Hear But Scored 98.75 Per Cent In ISC Exam ( ETV Bharat Graphics )

Lucknow: Before each exam, Sarah Moin (19) would sit quietly with her mother, Julie Hamid, who traced letters slowly and patiently on her palm. Sarah would then envision them and piece them together into words, then sentences, and finally learn their meaning.

This year, that extraordinary method helped Sarah, who is unable to see, hear or speak, score 98.75 per cent in her ISC (Class 12) exams, topping her school in the humanities stream and earning admiration across the state.

A student of Christ Church College in Lucknow, Sarah secured perfect scores in geography and mass media and communication, along with 98 in English and 97 in science. Teachers and classmates fondly call her “Helen Keller", a tribute to her resilience despite disabilities.

Sarah Moin with her parents (ETV Bharat)

Helen Keller was a renowned American author, activist, and lecturer, famous as the first deaf-blind person to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree. Sarah’s journey was somewhat similar to Keller's, for she faced similar challenges.

Diagnosed with sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease characterised by the growth of tiny collections of immune cells (granulomas) in organs, at a young age, Sarah gradually lost her hearing after Grade 3. Despite medical efforts across Uttar Pradesh and Hyderabad, her condition worsened, eventually affecting her ability to communicate in conventional ways.