UP Travellers Junk Gulf, Prefer Domestic Or European Vacations As West Asia Crisis Sabotage Plans
With the temperature soaring past 45 degrees, travellers seek respite in Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh or Kerala, reports Sameer Dixit
Published : May 29, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST
Kanpur: The summer vacation plans of affluent families in Uttar Pradesh have gone awry this year with a historic decline in bookings for popular destinations such as Dubai, Doha, Qatar and Kuwait.
According to sources, the skyrocketing airfares combined with security concerns have driven the demand for travel to the Gulf nations down to nearly zero.
Consequently, tourists from UP are now making bookings for various domestic locations like the valleys of Kashmir, the hills of Ladakh and the backwaters of Kerala.
With mercury levels in UP soaring past the 45-degree mark, there are long queues of travellers seeking respite in destinations like Kufri, Manali, Chail and Shimla.
Sharik Alvi, director of Awadh Tour and Travels in Kanpur, said as soon as war-like conditions emerged in West Asia in February 28, several airlines abruptly hiked their ticket prices, in some cases, doubling them.
Consequently, while one segment of travellers, specifically those prepared for business trips, went ahead and booked their tickets at the inflated rates, those planning to travel with their families during the summer holidays were forced to alter their plans.
Many families in Kanpur have sought advice on alternative destinations, asking which country would be a better choice for a vacation if they are unable to travel to Dubai or the Gulf nations.
As an example, Sharik notes that just three months ago, a round-trip to Saudi Arabia was available for Rs 52,000.
However, in recent days, the fare for a one-way journey alone has surged to Rs 54,000-Rs 55,000. In certain sectors, the spike in ticket prices has reached as high as 100 per cent. Amid these war-like conditions, the price of a ticket to Kuwait has, for the first time, soared to Rs 70,000.
Sharik Alvi said Europe has received the highest number of bookings this summer season. This preference is largely driven by the Schengen visa facility.
Travellers visiting the region are granted a single visa that allows them entry into 24 different countries as tourists.
In addition, people have travelled to Singapore and Malaysia, and bookings for these destinations continue to pour in. Citing statistics, it was reported that in the past three months, nearly 500 people have booked tickets for these countries. Similarly, the number of travellers heading to Gulf nations has also stood at 500 during the same three-month period.
However, many of these people booked their tickets specifically to align with the validity of their visas.
It was noted that the majority of these travellers hail from Unnao and are heading to Kuwait, where they are employed in the laundry sector. A significant number of them have booked their tickets for Kuwait.
According to Alvi, setting international travel aside, people travelling within the country during the summer months prioritise cooler destinations as their top choice.
Consequently, Kashmir has seen the highest volume of bookings, followed by popular choices such as Shimla, Manali, Chail and Kufri.
Meanwhile, there is also a substantial number of travellers heading to Kerala and the Northeast. Several families looking to travel without incurring too many expenses have opted for Goa as an alternative.
In short, domestic destinations are increasingly becoming the preferred choice for travellers.
Dr B. N. Acharya, a resident of Vikas Nagar in Kanpur, said, "While travel companies may fluctuate their pricing, it makes no difference to us. We intended to go on a family vacation regardless of it. However, inspired by Prime Minister Modi's appeal, we have decided against taking a foreign trip for now. The global situation is also currently unstable. We will now explore a destination within India with our family instead. International travel is not an absolute necessity."
Anil Bajpai, a resident of Shastri Nagar in Kanpur, said, "There is considerable unrest in the Middle East. Further, airlines have hiked their fares. We will travel once the situation returns to normal. Prime Minister Modi has also advised the general public to refrain from international travel for the time being. Therefore, we, too, are planning to visit one of the excellent domestic destinations."
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