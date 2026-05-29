ETV Bharat / offbeat

UP Travellers Junk Gulf, Prefer Domestic Or European Vacations As West Asia Crisis Sabotage Plans

The skyrocketing airfares and security concerns have driven the demand for travel to the Gulf nations down to nearly zero. ( ETV Bharat )

Kanpur: The summer vacation plans of affluent families in Uttar Pradesh have gone awry this year with a historic decline in bookings for popular destinations such as Dubai, Doha, Qatar and Kuwait.

According to sources, the skyrocketing airfares combined with security concerns have driven the demand for travel to the Gulf nations down to nearly zero.

Consequently, tourists from UP are now making bookings for various domestic locations like the valleys of Kashmir, the hills of Ladakh and the backwaters of Kerala.

With mercury levels in UP soaring past the 45-degree mark, there are long queues of travellers seeking respite in destinations like Kufri, Manali, Chail and Shimla.

Sharik Alvi, director of Awadh Tour and Travels in Kanpur, said as soon as war-like conditions emerged in West Asia in February 28, several airlines abruptly hiked their ticket prices, in some cases, doubling them.

Sharik Alvi, Awadh Tour and Travels, Kanpur (ETV Bharat)

Consequently, while one segment of travellers, specifically those prepared for business trips, went ahead and booked their tickets at the inflated rates, those planning to travel with their families during the summer holidays were forced to alter their plans.

Many families in Kanpur have sought advice on alternative destinations, asking which country would be a better choice for a vacation if they are unable to travel to Dubai or the Gulf nations.

As an example, Sharik notes that just three months ago, a round-trip to Saudi Arabia was available for Rs 52,000.

However, in recent days, the fare for a one-way journey alone has surged to Rs 54,000-Rs 55,000. In certain sectors, the spike in ticket prices has reached as high as 100 per cent. Amid these war-like conditions, the price of a ticket to Kuwait has, for the first time, soared to Rs 70,000.