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Unusual Letters To God: One Gwalior Devotee Seeks Success, Another Permission For A Last Drink

Piyush Srivastav reports on how devotees of Shiva, cutting across age groups, have expressed their wishes to Him dropping letters in the donation box.

Unusual Letters To God: One Tiny Gwalior Devotee Seeks Success, Another Permission For A Last Drink
Officials who got the letters while counting donations (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 9, 2026 at 2:29 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Gwalior: They say promises are meant to be broken. But probably not the ones made to God. Or so it seemed from the emotion-laden letters that devotees promised Achleswar Mahadev while dropping their wishes into the donation boxes. A few letters found from the boxes during the counting of currency notes at the Shiva temple here on Tuesday amused the bank officials engaged in the work, while some made them emotional.

One letter, however, stood out from among the many.

Unusual Letters To God: One Tiny Gwalior Devotee Seeks Success, Another Permission For A Last Drink
The letter that promises a last drink if his wish is fulfilled (ETV Bharat)

A devotee added a small condition to the promise he made to god. "If my wish is fulfilled I would quit drinking, but only after one final round," the letter in Hindi stated. “Mahadev, I am placing my request before you. Please help me start the work I have been planning for a long time and make it successful. If that happens, I will drink just one last time and then give it up forever. This is my promise to you,” the devotee wrote.

Other than the handwritten letters, the donation box had cash, coins and silver offerings, the officials said.

However, the last drink letter became a matter of amusement for many. "The devotee appeared ready to strike a deal with Mahadev, but not before seeking divine permission for a farewell drink," a witness to the incident stated.

Unusual Letters To God: One Tiny Gwalior Devotee Seeks Success, Another Permission For A Last Drink
Letters filled with emotion: This letter seeks whereabouts of a missing brother (ETV Bharat)

The boxes were opened in the presence of 20 retired bank employees engaged by the temple management committee. They contained Rs 8,30,690, about Rs 1,50,950 more than the previous month’s collection of Rs 6,79,740. Silver serpent pairs, old coins and prayer notes were also found.

Among the letters was also a simpler request from a Class 3 student (name has been kept anonymous). On a piece of paper torn from her school notebook, she wrote: “Please God, help me pass my tests. Subjects: Hindi, GK and EVS.”

Unusual Letters To God: One Tiny Gwalior Devotee Seeks Success, Another Permission For A Last Drink
"Please God, mujhe test mein pass karde", reads one letter dropped into the donation box (ETV Bharat)

Other letters reflected deeper worries. One devotee prayed for recovery from illness, while another sought employment for her husband. A grieving devotee asked whether his deceased brother had been reborn and whether he had returned to the family as his son.

Together, the letters offered a glimpse into the ways people interact and 'bargain' with God. Filled with hope, anxiety, grief and, occasionally, a promise to give up alcohol, every devotee, it seemed, had their own way of dealing with God.

Also Read:

  1. Devotees At Bilaspur Temple Donate Grass Instead Of Cash, Grains
  2. Eight Generations Of Devotion: 800 Pilgrims From Nepal Converge On Haridwar To Continue Ancestral Shiva Tradition

TAGGED:

GWALIOR ACHALESHWAR MAHADEV TEMPLE
TEMPLE DONATION BOX
HUMOROUS LETTER
TEMPLE OFFERINGS MADHYA PRADESH
DEVOTEES LETTER TO GOD

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