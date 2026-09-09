ETV Bharat / offbeat

Unusual Letters To God: One Gwalior Devotee Seeks Success, Another Permission For A Last Drink

Gwalior: They say promises are meant to be broken. But probably not the ones made to God. Or so it seemed from the emotion-laden letters that devotees promised Achleswar Mahadev while dropping their wishes into the donation boxes. A few letters found from the boxes during the counting of currency notes at the Shiva temple here on Tuesday amused the bank officials engaged in the work, while some made them emotional.

One letter, however, stood out from among the many.

The letter that promises a last drink if his wish is fulfilled (ETV Bharat)

A devotee added a small condition to the promise he made to god. "If my wish is fulfilled I would quit drinking, but only after one final round," the letter in Hindi stated. “Mahadev, I am placing my request before you. Please help me start the work I have been planning for a long time and make it successful. If that happens, I will drink just one last time and then give it up forever. This is my promise to you,” the devotee wrote.

Other than the handwritten letters, the donation box had cash, coins and silver offerings, the officials said.