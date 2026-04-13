ETV Bharat / offbeat

Unit-1 Haat Then & Now: An 80-Year-Old Trader Recalls A City That Once Felt Like Family

Bhubaneswar: The capital city is celebrating its 78th anniversary, but the Unit I Haat, its largest market, bears little resemblance to what it was then and what it is now. For an insider, 80-year-old trader Laxmidhar Sahu, who built his entire life around the haat, vouches for the transformation, despite some characteristics remaining constant - like the noise of traffic, the rush of buyers and the rising business worth crores every day. However, he says he has taken the change in his stride, “Because that is the only constant,” Sahu avers as he begins telling stories of a quieter, kinder city and marketplace that once was.

For Sahu, chaos was always common in the marketplace, but the road to the market in the 1960s was not as hectic or busy. “Reaching the haat meant walking miles through dense, lonely stretches. There were neither proper roads nor any means to reach it other than walking. So we would walk through forested paths to come here. Goods arrived on bullock carts ferrying potatoes, vegetables and almost everything,” he recalls.

Laxmidhar Sahu (ETV Bharat)

Explaining how the market started where it stands today, Sahu says that in the 1950s there was a temporary market in Kedar Palli of Bapujinagar, which slowly took root and grew into Unit-1 Haat. Back then, there were around 900 shops. Today, the numbers have swelled beyond recognition. Over 3,000 shops, both permanent and makeshift, line the market, feeding the needs of nearly 60,000 to 80,000 people daily. “The business now crosses Rs 30 crore daily, which reflects not just economic growth, but the expanding appetite of a changing city,” he says.

But for Sahu, the real change is not in the numbers. It is in the people who sell and buy, besides the intermediaries.

“There was a time when even strangers felt like family. You would meet someone once and there was a connection. Today, people pass by each other without even a glance,” says Sahu as he sits in his permanent shop amid the sounds of bargaining all around him.