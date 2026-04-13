Unit-1 Haat Then & Now: An 80-Year-Old Trader Recalls A City That Once Felt Like Family
As Bhubaneswar turns 78, Sanjib Kumar Ray reports on the city’s changing character through its largest market, as narrated by an 80-year-old trader.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 12:17 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The capital city is celebrating its 78th anniversary, but the Unit I Haat, its largest market, bears little resemblance to what it was then and what it is now. For an insider, 80-year-old trader Laxmidhar Sahu, who built his entire life around the haat, vouches for the transformation, despite some characteristics remaining constant - like the noise of traffic, the rush of buyers and the rising business worth crores every day. However, he says he has taken the change in his stride, “Because that is the only constant,” Sahu avers as he begins telling stories of a quieter, kinder city and marketplace that once was.
For Sahu, chaos was always common in the marketplace, but the road to the market in the 1960s was not as hectic or busy. “Reaching the haat meant walking miles through dense, lonely stretches. There were neither proper roads nor any means to reach it other than walking. So we would walk through forested paths to come here. Goods arrived on bullock carts ferrying potatoes, vegetables and almost everything,” he recalls.
Explaining how the market started where it stands today, Sahu says that in the 1950s there was a temporary market in Kedar Palli of Bapujinagar, which slowly took root and grew into Unit-1 Haat. Back then, there were around 900 shops. Today, the numbers have swelled beyond recognition. Over 3,000 shops, both permanent and makeshift, line the market, feeding the needs of nearly 60,000 to 80,000 people daily. “The business now crosses Rs 30 crore daily, which reflects not just economic growth, but the expanding appetite of a changing city,” he says.
But for Sahu, the real change is not in the numbers. It is in the people who sell and buy, besides the intermediaries.
“There was a time when even strangers felt like family. You would meet someone once and there was a connection. Today, people pass by each other without even a glance,” says Sahu as he sits in his permanent shop amid the sounds of bargaining all around him.
He remembers how Bhubaneswar was soft to the eyes, with fewer houses, more trees, open skies and air that felt fresh at all times of the day. “Hardly was there any honking of horns or traffic signals. The population was less, and so was the traffic. Essentials were simple, affordable and life moved without the urgency that now defines it. The market itself, though smaller, felt fuller in ways that numbers cannot capture,” he narrates, lost in another world he is trying to recall.
As the capital city was formally formed in 1948, the market structure took shape through the 1950s and Unit-1 Haat became a lifeline. By 1962, shops were officially allotted and over the decades, the market expanded in both space and significance. Today, its vast spread and organised systems stand in sharp contrast to how it began, with smaller shops and businesses. More than 15 wholesale vegetable units alone generate business worth crores daily, while the government draws steady revenue from its operations.
Though change is imminent, Sahu sees a loss that no expansion can compensate for. “In the process of development, greenery gave way to concrete structures. Look at the high-rises, not one inch of land is being spared to grow a tree. Do you find vegetables as tasty and rich in nutrients as in the yesteryears? No, everything has changed, some for better and some for worse. Food had purity, but now most are inorganically grown; therefore, it is now a matter of concern,” he adds.
These days, consignments come in large trucks, whereas Sahu and others once waited for bullock carts to reach them with wares. Noise now defines everything, while they once flourished amid minimal roar. “And somewhere in this transition,” Sahu feels, “the city misplaced a part of its soul.”
Today too, every morning, the haat wakes up. Vendors arrange their goods, customers bargain and life moves forward. And in one corner sits Sahu, doing business but also remembering what once was. “This market and Bhubaneswar as a city lived gently. For us, relationships mattered more than transactions but look at where we have reached today,” he says in a voice of remorse.
As Bhubaneswar turns 78 today (April 13), Unit-1 Haat perhaps is one of the many insignias of its history, where trade and commerce have grown over the years. Though for some like Sahu, the pace of walking, selling and bonding has reduced - either because they refused to change with the city, or because their next generation chose a faster rhythm that the ilk of Sahu could not hold on to.
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