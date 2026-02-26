ETV Bharat / offbeat

Chandigarh’s Unique Bank Where Time Is Deposited And Withdrawn

Chandigarh: Have you ever heard of a bank where time is deposited instead of money? Such a bank has come into being in Chandigarh. The ‘Time Bank’ comes as a ray of hope for the elderly people who live alone or need assistance with daily tasks.

The unique feature of this concept is that members who donate time to care for the elderly see it credited to their accounts, allowing them or their families to use that time whenever needed.

The Bank members say that this initiative connects members based on their area and helps each other when needed. Members' time given is recorded in a digital passbook. When they or their family members need assistance, they can use this accumulated time. The objective is to promote a spirit of cooperation and sensitivity in society. With the message of ‘Give time, get service’, this model inspires people towards selfless service.

The Bank members claim that security is of paramount importance at the Time Bank. Both service providers and recipients must be registered members after completing their KYC process, including submission of a photograph and issuing of an identity card. The membership is approved only after verification. The information about a member deputed to help is provided to the receiving elderly or their family before any service is given. Feedback is collected after the service, and in case of a complaint of inappropriate behaviour, the membership of the person deputed for the task is immediately revoked. The organization does not discriminate on the basis of caste, religion or gender.

Time depositors taking care of the elderly. (ETV Bharat)

Those managing the Bank explained that a member in need submits a request for assistance either through a WhatsApp group, by phone or by logging into their website. The administrator records the request and nominates a willing member from the relevant pincode area to provide the service. The service provider arrives at the designated time and provides assistance. Once the task sought is completed, the service time is recorded in a digital passbook.