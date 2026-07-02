Undeterred By Age And Ailments, This Hooghly Physician Continues To Serve The Poor
Dr Kaligopal Mukherjee has lost an eye to cancer, can no longer speak fluently and requires a walker to move about.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
Hooghly: Despite battling cancer himself, a physician in his hundredth year continues to treat patients at Pandua in Hooghly. Dr Kaligopal Mukherjee has lost an eye to cancer, can no longer speak fluently, and requires a 'walker' to move about. Yet this son of a gold medallist physician of the British era continues to perform his duty, assisted by his son, Soumya Mukherjee.
Dr Kaligopal was born on May 5, 1927, in Chhoto Baharkuli village in Bardhaman. At his ripe age, he speaks very softly in a trembling voice as he practices medicine from his home near the Block Development Office on Station Road in Pandua.
Inspired by his father Dr Pachu Gopal Mukherjee, Dr Kaligopal dedicated himself to serving the impoverished people after studying from the RG Kar Medical College in 1950.
He initially served as a house staff member at Burdwan Medical College and later moved to Jamgram in Pandua. He became a permanent resident of Pandua, driven by his father's wish to serve the rural population. Over time, he earned a strong reputation by treating the people in the semi-urban areas and remote villages of Pandua. Through his long-standing service, Dr Kaligopal gradually became a popular figure in his locality.
Initially, he used to see patients for a fee of Rs 5. Although this amount gradually increased, there were times when Dr Kaligopal would treat his patients free of charge. This was the time when villagers were completely unfamiliar with medical terms like blood tests, ECGs, and USGs. Yet, the medicines he prescribed worked like magic and patients recovered rapidly.
There was a time when his entire day was dedicated to caring for patients. Although the burden of age has brought about various physical ailments, the practice of medicine remains synonymous with patient care rather than earning money for him. He writes prescriptions with the keen vision of his one remaining eye as his left eye was removed following a cancer surgery in 2025. He continues to see patients every morning and evening.
He has also been actively involved in various cultural activities, including jatra (folk theatre), and plays. Dr Kaligopal lives with his only son Soumya and the latter’s family.
"I have been practicing medicine for a long time, I don't even remember how many years. Patients still come to see me. I can't manage quite like I used to. I keep going now solely on sheer willpower. I lost an eye to cancer and suffer from neck pain. I am old now. Some days I see five patients, other days as many as 15. I have been practicing medicine for 76 years,” disclosed the doctor.
Soumya runs a medicine business. He said, “Even when we try to dissuade him, he refuses to listen. He says, 'I have always treated the poor. Where else would they go?' Patients come seeking treatment. So we do not stop him. He provides care for a very nominal fee throughout the year, taking only Fridays off. My father used to have a compounder but since that person left, I am the one who assists him now."
The local legislator, Tushar Majumdar remembers that he was also treated by Dr Kaligopal when he was a child. “His treatment cured my ailments. Back then, there were no facilities for extensive blood tests or therapies. He could diagnose the ailment simply by feeling the patient's pulse. Even at this age, he continues to practice medicine. If anyone can be likened to God, it is a doctor. He still makes a significant contribution to rural healthcare."
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