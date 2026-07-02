ETV Bharat / offbeat

Undeterred By Age And Ailments, This Hooghly Physician Continues To Serve The Poor

Dr Kaligopal Mukherjee at his clinic ( ETV Bharat )

Hooghly: Despite battling cancer himself, a physician in his hundredth year continues to treat patients at Pandua in Hooghly. Dr Kaligopal Mukherjee has lost an eye to cancer, can no longer speak fluently, and requires a 'walker' to move about. Yet this son of a gold medallist physician of the British era continues to perform his duty, assisted by his son, Soumya Mukherjee. Dr Kaligopal was born on May 5, 1927, in Chhoto Baharkuli village in Bardhaman. At his ripe age, he speaks very softly in a trembling voice as he practices medicine from his home near the Block Development Office on Station Road in Pandua. Inspired by his father Dr Pachu Gopal Mukherjee, Dr Kaligopal dedicated himself to serving the impoverished people after studying from the RG Kar Medical College in 1950. He initially served as a house staff member at Burdwan Medical College and later moved to Jamgram in Pandua. He became a permanent resident of Pandua, driven by his father's wish to serve the rural population. Over time, he earned a strong reputation by treating the people in the semi-urban areas and remote villages of Pandua. Through his long-standing service, Dr Kaligopal gradually became a popular figure in his locality. Initially, he used to see patients for a fee of Rs 5. Although this amount gradually increased, there were times when Dr Kaligopal would treat his patients free of charge. This was the time when villagers were completely unfamiliar with medical terms like blood tests, ECGs, and USGs. Yet, the medicines he prescribed worked like magic and patients recovered rapidly.