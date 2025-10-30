ETV Bharat / offbeat

Jharkhand: Khunti's Underprivileged Children Are Making A Mark In Archery

Khunti: Displaying strong determination, several underprivileged children from the villages around Khunti are making a mark in archery. Trained at a Sports Authority of India's (SAI) centre at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Residential School, these children have overcome disability and other hurdles to embrace the sport and bring laurels to the state.

Among them is a disabled youth from a tribal family from the backward Shilda village of Khunti who has earned a place in the Indian team to represent the country at the forthcoming Asian Youth Para Games in Dubai. Jhongo Pahan had learnt archery with a bamboo bow.

This 17-year-old youth has been congratulated by the President of the Archery Association of India and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Arjun Munda. Jhongo spent his childhood under the shadow of polio. Unable to walk, archery was a distant dream for him, but when the trainers placed a bow in his hands in 2023, he turned his disability into his strength.

He made Jharkhand proud by winning a silver medal at the National Para Archery Championships held in Jaipur recently, and now found his place in the Indian team going to Dubai. In his journey marked by limited resources, he was supported by several officials, including former Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan. His coach, Danish Ansari, provided him with quality equipment.

Jhongo's success is a matter of pride for the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Residential School, where an archery centre established in 2023 has become a ray of hope for 25 underprivileged children.

Jhongo said, "I never imagined I would be a part of the Indian team. When coach Danish Ansari first gave me the bow, I dreamed of bringing glory to India one day. Now that I have the opportunity to go to Dubai, I want to win a medal for my country. My disability is not my weakness. It's my strength."

The School’s coach, Ashish Kumar, explained that teaching children without resources at the school is challenging. However, the children's passion for the sport and hard work are making their dreams come true.