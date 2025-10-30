Jharkhand: Khunti's Underprivileged Children Are Making A Mark In Archery
Trained at a SAI centre at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Residential School, these children have overcome disability and other hurdles to embrace the sport
Published : October 30, 2025 at 8:38 PM IST
Khunti: Displaying strong determination, several underprivileged children from the villages around Khunti are making a mark in archery. Trained at a Sports Authority of India's (SAI) centre at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Residential School, these children have overcome disability and other hurdles to embrace the sport and bring laurels to the state.
Among them is a disabled youth from a tribal family from the backward Shilda village of Khunti who has earned a place in the Indian team to represent the country at the forthcoming Asian Youth Para Games in Dubai. Jhongo Pahan had learnt archery with a bamboo bow.
This 17-year-old youth has been congratulated by the President of the Archery Association of India and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Arjun Munda. Jhongo spent his childhood under the shadow of polio. Unable to walk, archery was a distant dream for him, but when the trainers placed a bow in his hands in 2023, he turned his disability into his strength.
He made Jharkhand proud by winning a silver medal at the National Para Archery Championships held in Jaipur recently, and now found his place in the Indian team going to Dubai. In his journey marked by limited resources, he was supported by several officials, including former Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan. His coach, Danish Ansari, provided him with quality equipment.
Jhongo's success is a matter of pride for the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Residential School, where an archery centre established in 2023 has become a ray of hope for 25 underprivileged children.
Jhongo said, "I never imagined I would be a part of the Indian team. When coach Danish Ansari first gave me the bow, I dreamed of bringing glory to India one day. Now that I have the opportunity to go to Dubai, I want to win a medal for my country. My disability is not my weakness. It's my strength."
The School’s coach, Ashish Kumar, explained that teaching children without resources at the school is challenging. However, the children's passion for the sport and hard work are making their dreams come true.
Warden and Principal Pratima Devi explained that the School caters to orphans and has a large number of children who have a passion for innovation.
"Here, children from Naxalism-affected areas who are without any resources are realising their dreams. If resources are increased at the departmental level, the children here will not hesitate in showcasing their talent," she said.
Danish and Ashish, the two young coaches at the School, launched a unique initiative with the support of the institution's management. Its goal wasn't just to engage children in sports but also to guide those struggling with life's challenges toward self-reliance and self-respect.
Today, many of the students have won national medals, and some are preparing to represent India at the international stage. Another student, Birsa Mundu of Khatanga village in Khunti district, can be seen practising at the SAI facility. This child, who was orphaned at a very young age, is poised to bring glory to Jharkhand in international competitions.
Meanwhile, Amit Kumar's mother works as a labourer in Ranchi to support her children. Despite financial constraints, Amit is now receiving advanced training and dreams of winning a medal for the country in the future.
Similarly, Sudhir Sanga's life has also been marked by poverty and struggle. His mother worked as a labourer to educate him. Sudhir demonstrated his archery skills and brought glory to the state by winning a gold medal at the Mini National Archery Competition in March 2025. He has now been selected in the Jharkhand Archery Team in the Under-14 category for the upcoming School National Games in November.
Khunti district also boasts many other inspiring faces. Among them are Robin Sahi of Baksapur, who was formerly a child labourer but is now a state-level bronze medallist. Wilson Hamsoy, a former child labourer in a garage, is now pursuing a career in archery. Anshu Kumar, whose parents died due to stress and alcoholism, is now preparing to reach the national stage by embracing archery as a form of mental therapy.
