Under A Banyan Tree In Odisha's Kendrapara, A Revenue Officer Is Teaching Children The Gita After Office Hours
A Kendrapara Revenue Inspector spends evenings teaching village children Sanatana Dharma essence through Gita verses, meanings and moral lessons under a tree, reports Radhakanta Mohanty.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 12:26 PM IST
Kendrapara: As calls to 'eradicate Sanatana Dharma' trigger fierce political and ideological debates besides reactions across the country, one woman, a government employee, away from television studios and political rallies, is responding to the 'blasphemous' statement in her own way. Gathering children beneath trees and teaching them the Bhagavad Gita, considered the practical guidebook of Sanatana Dharma, the 38-year-old Sandhyarani Baral is making them understand the scripture that speaks of eternal truths on the nature of reality, the soul, and righteous duty every human being must follow.
She translates the profound, abstract philosophy of the ancient Vedas into a relatable, actionable path for daily life and helps children inculcate the verses into their life.
In a gurukul-like setting in Nalpari village, Sandhyarani, a Revenue Inspector posted at Bada Mulabasanta under Pattamundai tehsil, sits along with 30 school-going children in the evenings, reciting Sanskrit shlokas and explaining each to them. It has been her routine to run weekly Gita classes for the past two years. "My motive is to familiarise the younger generation with the essence of Sanatana Dharma through Bhagavad Gita. It is not a religious text alone, but a scripture of action. Instead of wrapping it in red cloth and keeping it in the prayer room, people should read it, understand it and apply it in life,” she says.
As online classes end and the evening sun softens over the village, children with sandalwood marks on their foreheads gather beneath trees inside the monastery premises. Away from any external concerns, they concentrate on reading aloud the verses and understanding their meanings. They discuss many facets related to the text and also listen to stories from the Mahabharata.
Sandhyarani, a resident of Nalpari village under Dhol panchayat in Kendrapara block, started her Gita classes with around 20 children, but now the strength has grown, drawing students from nearby areas as well. "I have learnt a lot from the Gita as I bonded with the scripture when I was a kid. Once we learnt basic alphabet books, my father handed us the Gita. At that age we could not understand its meaning, but with time the Sanskrit shlokas helped us live life well,” she recalls.
Over the years, those verses evolved into life lessons and Sandhyarani set her life on the Gita's basic tenets. “Later I understood its meaning and included it in my way of life. In the Gita, Shri Krishna explains to Arjuna how a person can become his own enemy. It teaches that our rise and fall are in our own hands,” she says.
Unlike conventional recitation sessions that focus mainly on memorisation, Sandhyarani says in her class children need not get the shlokas by heart. It is how they interpret and put it to use in their lives is important. "I insist on right pronunciation of shlokas. I first explain their meanings and then help them negotiate those teachings into their life. Parents happily send their children to learn because where else would you find these important lessons being taught to children,” she questions.
She conducts the classes after office hours, while holiday sessions continue from morning till noon. Her views on Sanatana Dharma are deeply rooted in permanence and ethics.
“Whatever is eternal, truthful and timeless is Sanatana Dharma. A person who truly understands the Gita will become a good human being, and such a person will naturally work for the welfare of family, society and the nation,” she explains.
Referring to recent remarks made by political leaders against Sanatana Dharma, she says: “How can anyone destroy Sanatana Dharma when nobody is forced or lured into accepting it. Such statements are blasphemous, they divide people. The Gita teaches to be in acceptance of the 'other',” she states.
Among the students attending these classes is Ritesh Nayak, who feels the Gita lessons are not being told to them anywhere, not even in school. “We do not get these classes at school. But here we learn the Gita shlokas and understand their meaning. After classes get over in schools, we come and study under these trees,” he says.
For students like Swapna Sonam Baral, a student of Class 9, the Gita classes are opening their eyes to a whole new understanding of the world through Sanskrit. “I did not know Sanskrit earlier because I have chosen Hindi. But here I am learning Gita shlokas, memorising them and understanding their meanings,” she says.
She describes the Gita as more than a spiritual text. “Just like products come with instruction manuals, the Gita is the manual for human life. It helps us understand society, the world and ourselves,” Swapna explains.
As evening falls and the village turns quiet, the chorus of Sanskrit verses reverberate from beneath the trees, giving assurance that a small but determined effort not only helps children relate to their holy scripture that defines their life but also keeps an ancient tradition alive among a the GenZ.
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