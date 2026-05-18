ETV Bharat / offbeat

Under A Banyan Tree In Odisha's Kendrapara, A Revenue Officer Is Teaching Children The Gita After Office Hours

Kendrapara: As calls to 'eradicate Sanatana Dharma' trigger fierce political and ideological debates besides reactions across the country, one woman, a government employee, away from television studios and political rallies, is responding to the 'blasphemous' statement in her own way. Gathering children beneath trees and teaching them the Bhagavad Gita, considered the practical guidebook of Sanatana Dharma, the 38-year-old Sandhyarani Baral is making them understand the scripture that speaks of eternal truths on the nature of reality, the soul, and righteous duty every human being must follow.

She translates the profound, abstract philosophy of the ancient Vedas into a relatable, actionable path for daily life and helps children inculcate the verses into their life.

Sandalwood paste being put as tilak on forehead of children ahead of the classes (ETV Bharat)

In a gurukul-like setting in Nalpari village, Sandhyarani, a Revenue Inspector posted at Bada Mulabasanta under Pattamundai tehsil, sits along with 30 school-going children in the evenings, reciting Sanskrit shlokas and explaining each to them. It has been her routine to run weekly Gita classes for the past two years. "My motive is to familiarise the younger generation with the essence of Sanatana Dharma through Bhagavad Gita. It is not a religious text alone, but a scripture of action. Instead of wrapping it in red cloth and keeping it in the prayer room, people should read it, understand it and apply it in life,” she says.

As online classes end and the evening sun softens over the village, children with sandalwood marks on their foreheads gather beneath trees inside the monastery premises. Away from any external concerns, they concentrate on reading aloud the verses and understanding their meanings. They discuss many facets related to the text and also listen to stories from the Mahabharata.

Under A Banyan Tree In Odisha's Kendrapara, A Revenue Officer Is Teaching Children The Gita After Office Hours (ETV Bharat)

Sandhyarani, a resident of Nalpari village under Dhol panchayat in Kendrapara block, started her Gita classes with around 20 children, but now the strength has grown, drawing students from nearby areas as well. "I have learnt a lot from the Gita as I bonded with the scripture when I was a kid. Once we learnt basic alphabet books, my father handed us the Gita. At that age we could not understand its meaning, but with time the Sanskrit shlokas helped us live life well,” she recalls.