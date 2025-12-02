ETV Bharat / offbeat

Unbelievable Journey: Asansol Teens Cycle 3,500 KM to Ladakh, Conquer Galwan Valley And Pangong Lake

Asansol: A group of 10 teenagers, aged just 16 and 17, had never stepped out of Asansol on a bicycle. Most had never seen mountains. But these youngsters pedalled their way across 3,500 kilometres, crossed three treacherous high-altitude passes, and reached remote frontiers like Galwan Valley and Pangong Lake. Unbelievable but true, these teenagers, all school students, completed a 55-day bicycle expedition covering 10 Indian states.

The feat was made possible with the efforts of Mihir Kumar Mondal, a former Army officer and director of the National Adventure Foundation who has trained nearly 250 students, mostly from lower-middle-class families, free of cost in parade drills, physical fitness, discipline, and cycling. Every day, these children gather at the golf ground of the local palace, where Mondal trains them with military-style rigour.

Asansol Teens Cycle 3,500 KM to Ladakh, Conquer Galwan Valley And Pangong Lake (ETV Bharat)

“My aim is to instill patriotism and nationalism in children. I want to make them physically and mentally strong, so that one day they can join the Indian Army,” Mondal said. It was with this belief that he handpicked 10 of his best-trained students and set a goal for them - a cycle expedition to Ladakh.

The team began their journey on September 20, setting off from the Burnpur Gurudwara in Asansol. From there, they crossed Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Agra, Delhi, Sonipat, and Jammu & Kashmir, before finally reaching Leh, Galwan Valley and Pangong Lake. Even though the temperatures dipped to –28°C, the teenagers kept moving, battling altitude sickness, exhaustion, and icy winds - all because of the rigorous training they were made to undergo.