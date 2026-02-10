ETV Bharat / offbeat

Una Floriculturist Makes A Mark By Cultivating Cymbidium Orchids In Himachal Pradesh

Dharamshala: A resident of Kutlehar in Una district of Himachal Pradesh is making a mark for himself in the field of floriculture by cultivating Cymbidium or Boat orchids. Dr Narendra Pathak holds a doctorate in floriculture and has taken the knowledge gathered academically to the fields by innovating with the soil.

To turn his passion into reality, he leased land in the Rakh area of ​​Palampur and established a polyhouse to cultivate the Cymbidium orchids that are normally grown in the Northeast. He has successfully adapted Cymbidium orchids to Himachal's climate.

Orchids grown by Dr Narendra Pathak (ETV Bharat)

Cymbidium orchids are known for their beauty and long lifespan. Once plucked from their pots, they remain fresh for five to seven weeks. These flowers are in high demand for weddings and other ceremonies, as well as in the hotel industry. Although native to the Himalayan region, they are primarily cultivated and grown in India's northeastern states.

Dr Narendra accepted the challenge to grow them in Himachal and brought the seeds from the Northeast. Today, more than 50 colourful species of Cymbidium orchids flourish in his three modern polyhouses in the Rakh area of Palampur. This farm, spread over approximately 1,000 square feet, is the result of Dr Narendra's hard work. It has emerged as a new and unique model of diversified horticulture in North India.

The Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Department has significantly supported Dr Narendra's project by providing him a subsidy of approximately Rs 18.50 lakh under various initiatives of the Pushp Kranti Yojana and other schemes.

A pink orchid (ETV Bharat)

Dr Narendra has expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the Horticulture Department officials for this success. He is now preparing the seeds himself.