Una Floriculturist Makes A Mark By Cultivating Cymbidium Orchids In Himachal Pradesh
Dr Narendra Pathak leased land in Rakh of Palampur and established a polyhouse to cultivate the orchids that are normally grown in the Northeast.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST
Dharamshala: A resident of Kutlehar in Una district of Himachal Pradesh is making a mark for himself in the field of floriculture by cultivating Cymbidium or Boat orchids. Dr Narendra Pathak holds a doctorate in floriculture and has taken the knowledge gathered academically to the fields by innovating with the soil.
To turn his passion into reality, he leased land in the Rakh area of Palampur and established a polyhouse to cultivate the Cymbidium orchids that are normally grown in the Northeast. He has successfully adapted Cymbidium orchids to Himachal's climate.
Cymbidium orchids are known for their beauty and long lifespan. Once plucked from their pots, they remain fresh for five to seven weeks. These flowers are in high demand for weddings and other ceremonies, as well as in the hotel industry. Although native to the Himalayan region, they are primarily cultivated and grown in India's northeastern states.
Dr Narendra accepted the challenge to grow them in Himachal and brought the seeds from the Northeast. Today, more than 50 colourful species of Cymbidium orchids flourish in his three modern polyhouses in the Rakh area of Palampur. This farm, spread over approximately 1,000 square feet, is the result of Dr Narendra's hard work. It has emerged as a new and unique model of diversified horticulture in North India.
The Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Department has significantly supported Dr Narendra's project by providing him a subsidy of approximately Rs 18.50 lakh under various initiatives of the Pushp Kranti Yojana and other schemes.
Dr Narendra has expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the Horticulture Department officials for this success. He is now preparing the seeds himself.
The progressive floriculturist said, “Cymbidium orchid cultivation requires patience. The plant starts giving returns after about three years of planting. In five to six years, it will become an excellent and stable source of income. Once the plant matures, it ensures annual income for many years to come. An income of Rs 8 lakh is assured from 1,000 square feet of cultivation after three to four years. An annual income of Rs 25 to Rs 30 lakh is expected from 1,000 square feet in the future."
He disclosed that given the high demand in the market, a single stick of Cymbidium currently sells for around Rs 500 while a full pot fetches Rs 1500 to Rs 2000. These flowers are in high demand, especially in metropolitan cities like Delhi.
Dr Narendra has expressed his willingness to train other youth and floriculturists in the state on the tricks of Cymbidium cultivation. He said that with the right technology and the benefits of the government schemes, every youth in Himachal can become self-reliant.
An expert at the Horticulture Department in Palampur, Dr Sarita Sharma, said, “Cymbidium orchid cultivation opens doors to self-employment, and if any floriculturist wants to start this modern farming, he can contact the Horticulture Department in Kangra district.”
Meanwhile, the Deputy Director at the Horticulture Department in Kangra, Dr Alaksh Pathania, said, "The Pushp Kranti and other schemes of the Horticulture Department are proving to be a lifeline for floriculturists. The Department is ready to help them under various schemes for flower cultivation. Dr Narendra Pathak has done remarkable work in this direction."
Officials believe that Cymbidium cultivation offers a lot of scope to the youth in the state.
"The cool, high altitude areas of Rait, Dharamshala, Baijnath and Bhawarna development blocks of Kangra district are suitable for cultivating this flower. Therefore, unemployed youth can adopt Cymbidium cultivation as a self-employment option," underlined Dr Kamalsheel Negi, who is a Joint Director with the Horticulture Department in Dharamshala.
Dr Sarita Sharma went on to state that Cymbidium orchids require good light year-round, especially during winter. However, it's important to protect them from the harsh summer sun.
“Cymbidiums require at least 50% sunlight. They thrive under eucalyptus trees that provide filtered light and moderate shade. Avoid placing orchids in dense shade or near the walls that block light,” she said while stating that Cymbidium orchids produce 10 to 25 flowers on long stems ranging from 2.5 inches to 6 inches wide. These flowers are particularly attractive and remain in bloom for one to three months.