Ujjain's 3R Bazar: A Zero-Waste Revolution By Youngsters On Reduce, Reuse and Recycle Concept
This 3R Bazar is making news because items include free books from KG to MBBS, used apparel that is provided free of charge to needy.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 1:18 AM IST
Ujjain: A group of youngsters in Ujjain have come out with a unique initiative that is based on the concept of 'Reduce, Reuse and Recycle'. They have opened a 3R Bazar outlet that follows a popular trend in America. Through this initiative, these youngsters are spreading the message of education, entertainment, economic gain and environmental protection of the society.
This 3R Bazar is making news because the items available here include free books from KG to MBBS, used apparel that is provided free of charge to the needy and second hand goods along with homemade items and organic healthy items.
Kirtan Solanki, a youth working at the shop disclosed, “Apart from clothes, books and medical equipment that are given for free. We enter whatever items people give us for sale in the register. For example, if someone gives us a speaker, TV or computer, we receive and sell these items at a fixed price. We give 80% of the amount to the person who initially owned the item and keep 20% for ourselves.”
The initiative is being run by the members of the ‘Young Friends of Ujjain’ organisation on the ground floor of the Cosmos Mall in Nanakheda area of the city. Gunjan Siddha and her daughter explained that they came up with the idea of implementing the 3R concept in India while living in the US. They said they have been working on this for the past eight years.
“We aim to stop new plastic from entering the world, to provide free books, clothes, and medical equipment to children from economically weaker families, to make organic food items and millets available to people at lower prices than the market, to make available gadgets, toys and homemade items which people often throw away when they become old. For the last eight years, we have been working on this concept of no profit, no loss with a resolve to serve,’ Gunjan said.
Amar Chandra Kunhare, a youth working in the shop, said, "There are different sections in this unique enterprise. There is a library of books, a separate gallery of homemade items, a separate gallery of old items and a separate one for organic food items. It is a 3R market. Keeping in mind that one tree is cut for publishing 25 books, we started circulating old books. Similarly, we started exchanging clothes, including school uniforms, along with giving medical equipment, all free of cost.”
The homemade products available here include Ganesha idols made from cow dung, puja materials ranging from Rs 20 to Rs 200, chemical free soaps ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 100, bamboo brushes ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 120, combs made from Neem wood ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 100 and earthenware utensils including kadhai, bowl, plate and pan along with havan samagri, incense burner and camphor.
Organic food items like pulses, rice, sugar, ghee, and millets are also available at prices lower than the market. Wooden toys for children range from Rs 200 to Rs 800. There are coconut nests for birds ranging from Rs 150 to Rs 250. Also available are items like microwave oven, OTG, helmets, cricket kits, antiques, cameras, CDs, DVDs, headphones, computers, speakers, telephones, water bottles, trolley bags, bicycles, iron and other items.