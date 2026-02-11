ETV Bharat / offbeat

Ujjain's 3R Bazar: A Zero-Waste Revolution By Youngsters On Reduce, Reuse and Recycle Concept

Ujjain: A group of youngsters in Ujjain have come out with a unique initiative that is based on the concept of 'Reduce, Reuse and Recycle'. They have opened a 3R Bazar outlet that follows a popular trend in America. Through this initiative, these youngsters are spreading the message of education, entertainment, economic gain and environmental protection of the society.

This 3R Bazar is making news because the items available here include free books from KG to MBBS, used apparel that is provided free of charge to the needy and second hand goods along with homemade items and organic healthy items.

Kirtan Solanki, a youth working at the shop disclosed, “Apart from clothes, books and medical equipment that are given for free. We enter whatever items people give us for sale in the register. For example, if someone gives us a speaker, TV or computer, we receive and sell these items at a fixed price. We give 80% of the amount to the person who initially owned the item and keep 20% for ourselves.”

The initiative is being run by the members of the ‘Young Friends of Ujjain’ organisation on the ground floor of the Cosmos Mall in Nanakheda area of ​​the city. Gunjan Siddha and her daughter explained that they came up with the idea of ​​implementing the 3R concept in India while living in the US. They said they have been working on this for the past eight years.