Ujjain's Five-Year-Old Whiz Kid 'One In A Million', Earns Place In International Book Of Records

Niyatee's mother disclosed, "I am a teacher and I noticed that when she moved from LKG to UKG, she was easily understanding addition, comparison, subtraction along with place value. So, we started sending her to coaching classes."

"...The young prodigy demonstrated exceptional mathematical calculation skills by accurately solving addition, comparison, dictation, substraction, and place value problems. Thus, International Book of Records awarded her the title of 'Super Talented Kid' and recognised her as 'one in a million'," the recognition certificate mentioned.

The International Book of Records has also named her as 'Super Talented Girl'. Niyatee is now in Upper KG class at St Thomas School. Her father Akshay Singh Solanki is a government contractor while her mother Deepali Solanki is a private school teacher. The family resides in Mahananda Nagar locality of Ujjain.

The girl Niyatee Singh Solanki is a wizard of numbers and can solve the basic mathematical functions like addition, subtraction, division etc up to place value of nine digits at a very fast pace.

Ujjain: At an age when the toddlers are just learning alphabets and numbers, a five-year-old prodigy from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh has earned a place in the International Book of Records, bagging the title of 'Super Talented Kid' and being recognised as 'One in a million'.

She added that during a visit to Indore, Niyatee was enrolled with a teacher Niharika who continued to guide her online even when she returned home.

Deepali said, "When she used to return home after coaching in Indore, she used to calculate many numbers by hand. Niharika herself told us that our daughter is very talented and should participate in the contest organised by the International Book of Records. Niyatee has made our entire family proud."

Akshay credits Deepali and daughter Niyatee for the feat. He said the latter's eagerness to learn and Deepali's hard work have paid off.

"Whenever we take Niyatee somewhere, she is interested in reading the numbers of vehicles, shops and other places. She is busy solving sums. If she doesn't find a pen or pencil, she starts calculating by hand. All this is God's gift," he said.

Her teacher Nikarika told ETV Bharat that the International Book of Records hunts for talented children once a year. "We got Niyatee's name registered while mentioning her talent in detail. As a proof we submitted her videos making calculations. She was first selected at the national and then at the international level finally getting recognition for her talent."

Niyatee with his family members (ETV Bharat)

Niharika claimed that apart from Niyatee, five of her other students have also set different records in the last five years.

"There is a girl who set identifying numbers running into crores at the age of four. Another girl Anaisha has identified numbers up to approximately 25 crores," she said.

Niharika explained that Niyatee has a keen focus on her studies and keeps asking questions until she understands a concept. She solves sums in just a few seconds while others take much longer.

The International Book of Records had announced her award on August 6, 2025 which reached Niyatee after three months. It includes a certificate and a medal.