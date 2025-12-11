ETV Bharat / offbeat

Ujjain Farmer Brijmohan Leads Blood Donation Network For 20 Years With 2,000 Registered Volunteers

Ujjain: It's been 20 years since he began his journey at the age of 16. Now, at 38, this man has never forgotten his resolve. He's a farmer by profession, but he's always there for those in need of blood day or night. His name is Yatish Brijmohan Jat.

A resident of Kesuni village in Ujjain, Brijmohan formed a team called Yuva Ujjain with eight of his school friends at the age of 16, determined to serve those in need of blood.

Raising the slogan 'We are there where there is a need,' these young men pledged to help people for two hours every day. Today, Yatish is 38 years old. Over the past 20 years, the farmer has set an example by saving many lives by donating blood.

Now the organisation has grown from just eight members to a team of 1,000-strong registered men and women. Another 2000 youths are involved with the activity of Rakt Vahini (Rakt Yoddha Seva Sansthan), a non-profit organisation dedicated to facilitating blood donation and connecting blood donors with those in need of urgent transfusion.

Blood donation undeway (ETV Bharat)

They have been serving needy people for the past 13 years and continue to help hundreds of people day and night, staying in touch with them every day. The organisation actively participates and organises large blood donation camps. They work to connect willing blood donors with patient parties during emergencies. Their sphere of work is Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

They conduct awareness programs and workshops to dispel fears about blood donation and encourage more people to become donors.