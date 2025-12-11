Ujjain Farmer Brijmohan Leads Blood Donation Network For 20 Years With 2,000 Registered Volunteers
The Rakt Yoddha Seva Sansthan, a non-profit body, is a big help to Thalassemia patients in Ujjain.
Ujjain: It's been 20 years since he began his journey at the age of 16. Now, at 38, this man has never forgotten his resolve. He's a farmer by profession, but he's always there for those in need of blood day or night. His name is Yatish Brijmohan Jat.
A resident of Kesuni village in Ujjain, Brijmohan formed a team called Yuva Ujjain with eight of his school friends at the age of 16, determined to serve those in need of blood.
Raising the slogan 'We are there where there is a need,' these young men pledged to help people for two hours every day. Today, Yatish is 38 years old. Over the past 20 years, the farmer has set an example by saving many lives by donating blood.
Now the organisation has grown from just eight members to a team of 1,000-strong registered men and women. Another 2000 youths are involved with the activity of Rakt Vahini (Rakt Yoddha Seva Sansthan), a non-profit organisation dedicated to facilitating blood donation and connecting blood donors with those in need of urgent transfusion.
They have been serving needy people for the past 13 years and continue to help hundreds of people day and night, staying in touch with them every day. The organisation actively participates and organises large blood donation camps. They work to connect willing blood donors with patient parties during emergencies. Their sphere of work is Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.
They conduct awareness programs and workshops to dispel fears about blood donation and encourage more people to become donors.
The organisation Raktvahini Raktyoddha has a strong social media network, which they use to coordinate their activities.
Yatish Brijmohan Jat told ETV Bharat, "About 20 years ago, when I was 16, whenever I passed by, I saw people sleeping on the roadside footpaths and outside hospitals suffering from serious illnesses but lacking the money for treatment. At that time, there was no Ayushman Card system. At first, I could rope in the support of a few friends. I launched a campaign to save lives."
The friends, Vikrant Jain, Kamal Jain, Pritesh Chandaliya, Yogesh Bairagi, Saurabh Dua, Ravi Punjabi, and Arpit Khandelwal, formed a registered organisation called Yuva Sangathan, Ujjain and began devoting two hours every day to helping people.
"For example, we spoke to people living on the roadside, sitting outside hospitals, accident victims, mentally challenged people, and others. We also created eight boxes with the names of their ailments written on them. All the friends would stand at intersections in the busiest areas of the city to collect funds and use them for treatment. We conducted 50 such successful drives during that period, and realised that people needed blood the most."
Yatish Jat explains, the Rakt Vahini have been donating blood daily under this organisation's name for the past 13 years. "We have also inspired six people to pledge their bodies," he said.
Yatish's organisation has been providing blood to children suffering from thalassemia. Currently, approximately 200 children are admitted to Charak Bhavan in Ujjain, suffering from Thalassemia. Every child needs 650 ml of blood every month. Yatish collects approximately 500 units of blood every month through various camps and donates it to the Thalassemia patients at the Government Charak Bhavan in Ujjain.
At the Government Charak Bhavan in Ujjain, Sunil, a resident of Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, has a three-year-old son suffering from thalassemia and requires blood twice a month. Similarly, a family from the Mangliya area of Indore, with an 8-year-old son, also requires approximately 650 ml of blood every month. When Yatish arranges for it, the parents express gratitude.
Kamal Jain, a member of Yatish's team, told ETV Bharat, "Yatish's initiative has helped many people. We leave our important work and prioritise serving the people. We activate our team whenever there is an emergency."
