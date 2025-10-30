ETV Bharat / offbeat

Ujjain Couple Demonstrates That Love Is Blind And Overcomes Every Impediment

Ujjain: It is said that love is blind and overcomes every impediment. This is being demonstrated by a couple in Ujjain, where a 35-year-old man who is only two and a half feet tall and has bent bones with loose joints, has found a partner in a 10-year younger lady who is fit and healthy. Rohit Nagmotiya is mentally fit and sharp. Tina and him had a love marriage four years ago and are living a happy life with a beautiful one and a half year old daughter. This couple laid the foundation of their love without caring about the taunts of society. Tina and Rohit are happily running their household. They told ETV Bharat, "We met through social media and eloped with the help of our friends when our family members did not agree to our marriage. We tied the knot in the court." The couple lives in the Suit Market of Ujjain's Nai Paith. Rohit disclosed that his father Purushottam runs a garland and flower stall outside Shri Mahakal Temple with support from his mother. He also has a younger brother and sister. The couple during their marraige (ETV Bharat) "The family somehow manages to survive," he said. Meanwhile, Tina is a resident of Ujjain. She has an elder brother, a younger brother and a younger sister. Her parents died of cancer in 2007.