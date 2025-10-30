Ujjain Couple Demonstrates That Love Is Blind And Overcomes Every Impediment
The two and a half feet tall man has bent bones with loose joints, while his wife is fit and healthy
Published : October 30, 2025 at 1:47 PM IST
Ujjain: It is said that love is blind and overcomes every impediment. This is being demonstrated by a couple in Ujjain, where a 35-year-old man who is only two and a half feet tall and has bent bones with loose joints, has found a partner in a 10-year younger lady who is fit and healthy.
Rohit Nagmotiya is mentally fit and sharp. Tina and him had a love marriage four years ago and are living a happy life with a beautiful one and a half year old daughter. This couple laid the foundation of their love without caring about the taunts of society. Tina and Rohit are happily running their household.
They told ETV Bharat, "We met through social media and eloped with the help of our friends when our family members did not agree to our marriage. We tied the knot in the court."
The couple lives in the Suit Market of Ujjain's Nai Paith. Rohit disclosed that his father Purushottam runs a garland and flower stall outside Shri Mahakal Temple with support from his mother. He also has a younger brother and sister.
"The family somehow manages to survive," he said. Meanwhile, Tina is a resident of Ujjain. She has an elder brother, a younger brother and a younger sister. Her parents died of cancer in 2007.
“We first became friends on social media and then fell in love. When our love grew, we got married," she said. They explained that they are able to overcome all obstacles on the strength of their love. Tina has taken over the responsibility of attending to Rohit's daily needs from his father. She is the one who does everything from bathing to feeding him.
"Tina alone takes care of the household expenses. She has opened a cosmetics shop at home. This is how we manage our life," he said while disclosing that an earlier restaurant that she ran has now been shut.
The couple had come to know each other on social media in 2017-18. Since they belong to the same community, they started visiting each other's homes and remained in a relationship till 2022, after which they got married.
Their parents were apprehensive of the union and were worried about Tina's future as life would be nothing but a struggle with him. But the two were adamant, and they first got married in a court, after which they married in the Chintamani Ganesh temple following religious rituals. Both their families accepted them after 10 days.
Both Rohit and Tina are active on various social media platforms, including Instagram. They make reels on Bollywood songs together and have a strong following. Rohit's identity is rohit_teena_nagmotiya, and Tina's is teena_rohit_nagmotiya.
They disclosed, "Love has given us strength to bear the burden of the taunts of society. People make strange remarks right from social media to normal life. Even family members do not spare us, but we have moved ahead and are living a happy life."
Talking about Rohit’s physical health, orthopaedic doctors say that his condition has resulted from osteoporosis. The efforts of his family to get him treated in Indore and Dewas have proved futile. However, Rohit believes that he doesn't have any disease and believes in living life to the full.
