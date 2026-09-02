Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain Policeman's Portable CCTV Surveillance System Set To Become A Model Across The Country
Head Constable Gaurav Jaiswal's system can establish a surveillance network within minutes at places where permanent CCTV camera infrastructure doesn't exist.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST|
Updated : September 2, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST
Ujjain: A 35-year-old Head Constable with the Radio Department of Ujjain Police has developed a portable closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance system that can function even when there is no permanent network around. Gaurav Jaiswal worked for over five months to develop this system that has been so effective that the Ujjain Police has gone on to replicate the effort.
Jaiswal told ETV Bharat, "The most remarkable thing about this innovation is that it doesn't require a permanent infrastructure for an operational CCTV system. Wherever surveillance isn't available due to construction, distance or other reasons, this system can be deployed, and surveillance can be initiated immediately. This means a surveillance network can be established within minutes at places where permanent wiring for CCTV cameras can't be laid."
It is learnt that at a meeting of police officers to discuss traffic and CCTV arrangements at city intersections, it was disclosed that construction work for the spiritual gathering Simhastha in 2028 had disrupted CCTV lines at several locations. That's when Jaiswal came up with his idea of a portable CCTV system. A resident of Dewas, Jaiswal is a BCom graduate who joined the Madhya Pradesh Police in 2013.
Work began under the direction of Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Sharma, and five systems were ready within five months. A demo was given during the Baba Mahakal procession, which Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also witnessed and appreciated.
The system was initially designed to be 12 ft high but was modified because of transportation difficulties. Presently, its portable height is 6 ft which can be increased to 12 ft if needed. It has a metal body weighing approximately 1 quintal and ensures stability while toppling resistance even in adverse conditions.
Special fixing points have been provided to ensure its stability during strong winds, storms and hurricanes.
This portable camera system includes a 1 kw solar panel, a 100 Ah battery, a UPS and a modem for internet access. It can also be powered by an electrical supply if needed. Four high-definition cameras are installed for all-round surveillance with a surveillance range of 400 m.
The system also includes a digital video recorder (DVR) and router. Through an authorised user ID and password, live footage can be transmitted to mobile devices and the police control room. This means that if additional surveillance is needed at a fair, procession, protest, demonstration or large event, instead of building a new permanent CCTV network, this system can be delivered and installed on the spot.
Sharma told ETV Bharat, "This system is completely portable and can be dismantled and assembled in minutes. The total cost of one unit is less than Rs 1 lakh. It will be useful primarily for maintaining law and order. As far as I know, this type of portable surveillance system for the Police has not been installed anywhere else."
This experiment, born out of the challenges of Simhastha, has now become a model security solution for the police personnel across India.
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