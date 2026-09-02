ETV Bharat / offbeat

Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain Policeman's Portable CCTV Surveillance System Set To Become A Model Across The Country

Ujjain: A 35-year-old Head Constable with the Radio Department of Ujjain Police has developed a portable closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance system that can function even when there is no permanent network around. Gaurav Jaiswal worked for over five months to develop this system that has been so effective that the Ujjain Police has gone on to replicate the effort.

Jaiswal told ETV Bharat, "The most remarkable thing about this innovation is that it doesn't require a permanent infrastructure for an operational CCTV system. Wherever surveillance isn't available due to construction, distance or other reasons, this system can be deployed, and surveillance can be initiated immediately. This means a surveillance network can be established within minutes at places where permanent wiring for CCTV cameras can't be laid."

It is learnt that at a meeting of police officers to discuss traffic and CCTV arrangements at city intersections, it was disclosed that construction work for the spiritual gathering Simhastha in 2028 had disrupted CCTV lines at several locations. That's when Jaiswal came up with his idea of a portable CCTV system. A resident of Dewas, Jaiswal is a BCom graduate who joined the Madhya Pradesh Police in 2013.

The system was initially designed to be 12 ft high but was modified because of transportation difficulties. (ETV Bharat)

Work began under the direction of Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Sharma, and five systems were ready within five months. A demo was given during the Baba Mahakal procession, which Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also witnessed and appreciated.