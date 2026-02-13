ETV Bharat / offbeat

Tuning Into A Lifetime | Udaybhan Thackeray's 60-Year Romance With Airwaves

His passion for radio grew so strong that he later turned it into his hobby and began writing letters to the radio stations and requesting songs. What started as a childhood fascination has blossomed now into a 60-year friendship with the air waves. Today, Udaybhan is the patriarch of a vast "radio listener family," boasting nearly 1,500 radio friends across India and the globe.

Chhindwara: When Udaybhan Thackeray was just about eight years old, he would often stop by the village landlord’s home on his way to school to listen to the radio. Eventually, skipping school just to catch the crackle of the landlord’s radio became his routine and a lifelong obsession was born.

His journey into the world of broadcasting truly took flight with a chance discovery. In an era before apps or digital transistors, he spent his time manually tuning large, vintage sets. One day, a "beautiful and sweet" melody stopped his fingers in their tracks. It was the Hindi service of NHK Radio Japan. Enchanted, he immediately marked the station and time, when his very first letter was read on air, his fate as a dedicated listener was sealed.

Udaybhan's passion for radio led him to curate a private collection of radios in his home. The house museum now showcases about 20 antique radios and transistors, some dating back to his father's era. His consistent engagement and letters to various stations have earned him accolades from international audiences.

While he treasures his vintage hardware, he stays current by streaming Akashvani and Vividh Bharati on his mobile phone. Even after six decades, his routine remains unchanged, he still writes letters to radio stations every single day, proving that a true passion never fades - it just finds new frequencies.

Udaybhan Thackeray (right) with a Japanese Radio host (ETV Bharat)

Udaybhan recalls, "Through this radio, I made many radio friends. Among them were Chunni Lal Kaivarat, Rajneesh Kumar Sharma, Om Prakash Verma, Badri Prasad Verma, and others. I was delighted when a photo of my envelope was published in the March 14, 2009, issue of NHK Shrota magazine. A short poem of mine was published in the September 11, 2008 issue. After that, I received many greeting cards, verification cards, handkerchief stickers and more from Radio Japan."

On December 23, 2012, at the Japan Foundation Hall in Delhi, during the program organized to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Japan, Udaybhan was happy to meet listener friends and announcers like Munish Sharma and Takashi Niimi from Japan. After this, "I received three certificates for participating in the 'Bujho To Jaane' competition. I still have preserved the calendars, photo cards, table calendar voice records, etc. received from Radio Japan," he said.

How one man’s hobby put his village on the global radio map (ETV Bharat)

Udaybhan Thackeray said, "I receive invitations to radio programs across the country. I was once invited to Russia, but in 2008, due to my financial situation and lack of a passport, I was unable to go. But in India, most of the radio programs are held in Guwahati and Delhi, where I go as a listener and get respect there too.''