To RSS With Love – Udaipur Miniature Artist Makes Unique Gift For Organization

Udaipur: A miniature artist from Udaipur has made a unique gift to mark the centenary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which he plans to give to the organisation’s chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Dr Iqbal Sakka has made miniatures of the RSS flag, Om symbol, a black cap, a stick and a lamp that are all just 1mm in size and can be seen only with a lens.

Sakka is a goldsmith who holds a world record for creating the smallest gold artifacts that are visible with a lens. He has created miniature models of things that symbolise RSS to celebrate the organisation’s centenary year. He said that because of their small size, these artifacts can also be a world record.

Miniatures of the RSS flag, Om symbol, a black cap, a stick and a lamp (ETV Bharat)

He disclosed that he has written a letter to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, asking senior RSS functionary Dr Indresh Kumar, who is also associated with the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, seeking permission to present the artifacts to Mohan Bhagwat.

He said that all these miniature artifacts were created in five days. “When various programs are being held in the centenary year of the RSS, the idea of ​​doing something unique came to my mind. This led me to make these artworks.”