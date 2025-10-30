To RSS With Love – Udaipur Miniature Artist Makes Unique Gift For Organization
Dr Iqbal Sakka has made miniatures of five articles that symbolize the RSS
Published : October 30, 2025 at 3:03 PM IST
Udaipur: A miniature artist from Udaipur has made a unique gift to mark the centenary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which he plans to give to the organisation’s chief Mohan Bhagwat.
Dr Iqbal Sakka has made miniatures of the RSS flag, Om symbol, a black cap, a stick and a lamp that are all just 1mm in size and can be seen only with a lens.
Sakka is a goldsmith who holds a world record for creating the smallest gold artifacts that are visible with a lens. He has created miniature models of things that symbolise RSS to celebrate the organisation’s centenary year. He said that because of their small size, these artifacts can also be a world record.
He disclosed that he has written a letter to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, asking senior RSS functionary Dr Indresh Kumar, who is also associated with the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, seeking permission to present the artifacts to Mohan Bhagwat.
He said that all these miniature artifacts were created in five days. “When various programs are being held in the centenary year of the RSS, the idea of doing something unique came to my mind. This led me to make these artworks.”
He said that he is impressed with the RSS being involved in various social activities, and before making these artworks, he had gathered information about the organisation.
Sakka said these artworks, which are the smallest in the world, weigh very little. He has presented a claim to the authorities, bringing out the Guinness Book of World Records to include these artworks as a world record.
He has already entered the Guinness Book of World Records for creating the smallest gold chain with the lightest weight. He also created the world's smallest teapot and gold stamp.
He also has a place in the Limca Book of Records, Unique World Records, India Book of Records, World Amazing Records and Asia Book of Records.
Sakka had a passion for doing something different since his childhood. He adopted the skill of a goldsmith and quickly mastered it.
He had been reading about this skill in newspapers from an early age. Countries like the United States, Australia and China held the world's best records for goldsmithing, and he wanted to enter this club. He dedicated himself to this art, and today the world is in awe of his talent.
The RSS was founded in 1925 by KB Hedgewar in Nagpur. It is considered to be the parent organisation of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and several other organisations.
Read More