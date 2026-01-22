ETV Bharat / offbeat

Udaipur Woman Manasvi Agrawal Scales Mount Aconcagua, Becomes Rajasthan’s Second Woman To Conquer The Peak

Udaipur: Manasvi Agrawal has hoisted the Indian tricolour atop Mount Aconcagua, one of the world’s most challenging mountains located in the Andes range of South America, at an altitude of nearly 23,000 feet. With this achievement, Manasvi has become the second woman from Rajasthan to scale Aconcagua, after paramilitary mountaineer Geeta Samota.

Manasvi’s father, Dr T.R. Agrawal, said that after Asia, Aconcagua is the highest peak among the remaining six continents. Climbers face extreme conditions there, including freezing winds blowing at speeds of 70–80 kmph and temperatures dropping to as low as minus 30 degrees Celsius. Due to these harsh conditions, only 12 of the 22 mountaineers from across the world who were part of the expedition managed to successfully summit the peak on Wednesday night.

What makes the feat even more remarkable is Manasvi’s pace. After completing her Antarctica expedition on December 23, 2025, she did not return to India. In less than 15 days, she embarked on another mountaineering mission, beginning her Aconcagua climb on January 9, 2026.