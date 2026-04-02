ETV Bharat / offbeat

Rajasthan Devotee Renu Tandon Rewrites Ramcharitmanas 22 Times Using Natural Ink And Brush

Udaipur: When India dipped in Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, Renu Tandon from Udaipur was in a state of frenzy in her own way. She redefined devotion artistically, quite painstakingly. Exemplifying superb craftsmanship, Renu transformed her spiritual practice into a rare blend of faith and devotion by rewriting the sacred text Ramcharitmanas. Instead of simply reciting sacred texts, she devoted herself to rewriting them by hand, again and again, turning each page into a meditative act.

The Ramcharitmanas is a sacred text devoted to Lord Sri Ram that runs into hundreds of pages. And this book she rewrote in just 54 days, completing nearly 981 pages in one go. What makes this work more admirable is the consistency with which she has repeated this demanding exercise around 22 times, a feat that requires not just discipline but exceptional mental endurance.

Rajasthan Devotee Renu Tandon Rewrites Ramcharitmanas 22 Times Using Natural Ink And Brush (ETV Bharat)

She has not only limited her work to Ramcharitmanas but taken up sacred compositions like the Sunderkand and Hanuman Chalisa, which she has recreated through multiple artistic mediums.

The best part is, breaking away from conventional ink, Renu prepares her own ink with sandalwood, saffron, basil leaf extract, Ganga water, vermilion and even gold powder. "Each stroke, therefore, is not merely written, it is my offering to the Lord," says Renu.