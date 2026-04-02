Rajasthan Devotee Renu Tandon Rewrites Ramcharitmanas 22 Times Using Natural Ink And Brush
Committed, she overcame pain, trained both hands to write and transformed spiritual practice into multi-medium art using embroidery, brushwork and handmade materials, reports Kapil Pareek.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 12:07 PM IST
Udaipur: When India dipped in Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, Renu Tandon from Udaipur was in a state of frenzy in her own way. She redefined devotion artistically, quite painstakingly. Exemplifying superb craftsmanship, Renu transformed her spiritual practice into a rare blend of faith and devotion by rewriting the sacred text Ramcharitmanas. Instead of simply reciting sacred texts, she devoted herself to rewriting them by hand, again and again, turning each page into a meditative act.
The Ramcharitmanas is a sacred text devoted to Lord Sri Ram that runs into hundreds of pages. And this book she rewrote in just 54 days, completing nearly 981 pages in one go. What makes this work more admirable is the consistency with which she has repeated this demanding exercise around 22 times, a feat that requires not just discipline but exceptional mental endurance.
She has not only limited her work to Ramcharitmanas but taken up sacred compositions like the Sunderkand and Hanuman Chalisa, which she has recreated through multiple artistic mediums.
The best part is, breaking away from conventional ink, Renu prepares her own ink with sandalwood, saffron, basil leaf extract, Ganga water, vermilion and even gold powder. "Each stroke, therefore, is not merely written, it is my offering to the Lord," says Renu.
Using brushes instead of pens, she has inscribed entire texts on handmade paper, sandalwood surfaces and even cloth, showing that it is a rare confluence of spirituality and visual art.
Perhaps the most distinctive aspect of her work is her experimentation with mediums. "I have written the Sunderkand five times using different methods, including brush calligraphy on sandalwood, manuscripts on handmade paper and embroidery on cotton cloth using needle and thread.
This tactile dimension adds a new layer to devotion, where faith is not just written, but woven.
Her journey began as a personal pursuit for inner peace. But the physical toll was huge. Continuous writing led to severe pain in her hands. Though she took medical advice and physiotherapy, she did not get relief. But that did not make her stop the work.
When one hand failed, she tried using the other. Today, she writes equally seamlessly with both hands, a rare skill few people have.
Renu’s work stands at the intersection of faith, endurance and artistic innovation. Her manuscripts are not just religious texts, they are living testimony of the devotion she has.
For many spirituality could just be a ritual, but for Renu dedication to the Supreme Power is achieved only through discipline and complete surrender. "That is exactly what I have done in rewriting the sacred texts," says she.
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