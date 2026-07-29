ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bihar: In Rajgir, Two Settlements Full Of Teachers Called Guru Grams

Nalanda: There is an area in Rajgir of Nalanda district in Bihar that has come to be known as a cradle of teachers. The settlements of Ganjpar Tola and Upadhyay Tola in Ward No. 24 have more than 120 teachers.

The locals say that the area’s fortunes changed in 2005 when the Nitish Kumar led state government initiated the ‘Show Certificate, Get a Job’ scheme for trained teachers. Those returning after being trained in Nagpur were immediately employed. Following their example, many others underwent training and were also hired in the next recruitment drive.

This one-time recruitment sparked an education revolution within the entire area.

Behind this 2005 recruitment is a fascinating story involving a tea shop. One of the teachers, Aryadev Prasad disclosed that the late Kishori Prasad Yadav is largely responsible for the development.

In the 1990s, Kishori 'Master' met Vivek, the Principal of Rashtra Sant Tukadoji Maharaj College in Nagpur, at a tea stall near the Sharda Hotel. "The village has been inclined towards education since 1950. The first teacher here was the late Ram Hari Yadav. But that historic conversation at the tea shop changed the direction of the entire village," said Aryadev.

Vivek’s college trained physical education teachers. Both he and Kishori decided to train the youth of this area. The latter began sending the youngsters to Nagpur physical education training.

Physical education teacher Ranveer Kumar Ratnakar disclosed that this decision was fruitful. "When the Bihar government started recruiting trained teachers in 2005, the youth who had returned after completing their training in Nagpur immediately got government jobs," he said while adding that this one-time recruitment gave the village a distinct identity. Many more young people went to Nagpur to train as physical education teachers and came back to get employment.

With so many government jobs being created all at once, there was a competition throughout the village with every youth having a strong desire to become a teacher. The trend has continued unabated to this day.