Bihar: In Rajgir, Two Settlements Full Of Teachers Called Guru Grams
The settlements of Ganjpar Tola and Upadhyay Tola in Ward No. 24 have more than 120 teachers, reports Mahmood Alam.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 3:05 PM IST
Nalanda: There is an area in Rajgir of Nalanda district in Bihar that has come to be known as a cradle of teachers. The settlements of Ganjpar Tola and Upadhyay Tola in Ward No. 24 have more than 120 teachers.
The locals say that the area’s fortunes changed in 2005 when the Nitish Kumar led state government initiated the ‘Show Certificate, Get a Job’ scheme for trained teachers. Those returning after being trained in Nagpur were immediately employed. Following their example, many others underwent training and were also hired in the next recruitment drive.
This one-time recruitment sparked an education revolution within the entire area.
Behind this 2005 recruitment is a fascinating story involving a tea shop. One of the teachers, Aryadev Prasad disclosed that the late Kishori Prasad Yadav is largely responsible for the development.
In the 1990s, Kishori 'Master' met Vivek, the Principal of Rashtra Sant Tukadoji Maharaj College in Nagpur, at a tea stall near the Sharda Hotel. "The village has been inclined towards education since 1950. The first teacher here was the late Ram Hari Yadav. But that historic conversation at the tea shop changed the direction of the entire village," said Aryadev.
Vivek’s college trained physical education teachers. Both he and Kishori decided to train the youth of this area. The latter began sending the youngsters to Nagpur physical education training.
Physical education teacher Ranveer Kumar Ratnakar disclosed that this decision was fruitful. "When the Bihar government started recruiting trained teachers in 2005, the youth who had returned after completing their training in Nagpur immediately got government jobs," he said while adding that this one-time recruitment gave the village a distinct identity. Many more young people went to Nagpur to train as physical education teachers and came back to get employment.
With so many government jobs being created all at once, there was a competition throughout the village with every youth having a strong desire to become a teacher. The trend has continued unabated to this day.
The allurement of the teaching profession is such that many people have given up other careers to become teachers, and not only in physical education. One such person is Chittaranjan, who was deeply inspired by the books and ideas of Mahatma Phule. After practicing law in Patna Civil Court for five years, he eventually became a teacher through railway recruitment in 2001 and is currently employed at the Kolkata Chittaranjan Locomotive Workshop.
Similarly, Dr Madhavi Kumari is working as the principal of the upgraded secondary school at Kool Silav. She was inspired to become a teacher by her father, Dr Ram Lakhan Prasad, who was the Head of Faculty of Mathematics and Science at Magadh University.
"I worked as a post graduate teacher of Physics in Rashbihari High School for 13 years, passed Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam in 2023 and am now the Principal of Upkramit Madhyamik Vidyalaya," she said. She wants the new generation of teachers to impart activity-based education in addition to bookish knowledge.
Nand Kishore Prasad of the same neighbourhood is also making significant contributions to the field of education by training teachers.
But the journey of the teachers has not been a smooth one. Apart from being compelled to appear in various recruitment tests, they have also faced systemic indifference.
One such person is Visheshwar Yadav who served as a Professor of Pali language at PTJM College in Rajgir without any salary or funding from 1987-88 to 2023. He is learnt to have received grants as long as Nitish Kumar was in office, but those have now dried up.
"The grant came during the time of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, but now he has retired. The government grant has been pending for the last around six years,” he said. Visheshwar is now engaged in farming and can barely support his family. But despite such cases, this cradle of teachers in Rajgir continues to churn out trained teachers.
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