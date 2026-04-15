ETV Bharat / offbeat

Two Nalanda Villages Have Come To Be Known As Village of Soldiers

Nalanda: The villages of Sakraudha and Mokarampur in Nalanda district of Bihar have come to be known as 'village of soldiers'. These villages of Nursarai block have stood out in contributing to the armed forces of the country. The youth here dream of donning the uniform.

In these villages, mornings begin with the thump of shoes and the energetic sounds coming from ‘Dastur Field’, where the youth gather to run and practice high jump, while keeping an eye for the next Army recruitment drive.

Statistics tell the story of these villages. Of the approximately 600 households in Sakraudha, around 125 have a member serving in the military or the police. Mokarampur is a bit ahead, with 35 of its 65 households sending soldiers to the forces.

The villagers say the tradition of joining the armed forces was founded by veterans like 83-year-old retired Captain Kaushal Kishore Prasad. Having joined the Army in 1961, he served in 1965 and 1971 wars. It was the sight of soldiers in uniform that inspired him. His legacy is being carried forward by his son, who serves as a colonel.

"I was enrolled in Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Gaya, when I saw the smart uniforms of the soldiers in the Army camp there. I got so inspired that I left my studies and joined the Army. Today, one of my sons is serving as a colonel in Bareilly," said Captain (Retired) Kaushal Kishore.

The glorious stories of the experienced village elders serve as a source of inspiration for the youth. Vipin Kumar Singh of Mokarampur disclosed, “When the Army personnel come home on leave in their uniforms, the sight of them awakens the same dreams in the innocent eyes of small children.”

Retired soldier Shivendra Kumar Singh explained that his grandfather served in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). He said that nearly 95 per cent of the village's youth dream of joining the Army or the police. The interesting part is that the retired soldiers of the village impart training to the youth.