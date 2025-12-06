ETV Bharat / offbeat

Two Madhya Pradesh Brothers Pledge To Build Grand Jain Temple To Fulfill Mother's Wish

Currently, a Panchkalyanak Mahayagya (a grand religious ceremony) involving 1300 idols is underway in Mangalgiri, Sagar. During the ritual, Anil Saraf and his wife Abha Saraf, residents of Sagar, expressed their desire to their family to build a grand and magnificent Jain temple in the Mangalgiri area. Respecting their mother's wish, their sons Gaurav and Harsh took a vow during the Panchkalyanak Yagya. The Saraf siblings vowed that statues of all the Jain Tirthankaras to date will be installed at the temple.

The grand Jain temple being built by Harsh and Gaurav Saraf at an estimated cost of Rs 4 crore will house idols of all 24 Jain Tirthankaras. The temple will not only enhance the beauty of Mangalgiri but will also emerge as a new center of faith for Jain devotees.

Sagar: In a unique demonstration of veneration, two brothers in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar are building a temple on sprawling 58 acres of land on their parent's wish.

The Panchkalyanak Yagya was held in Mangalgiri from November 29 to December 5 under the guidance of Pattacharya Shri Vishuddha Sagar. The ceremony concluded with a Gajrath procession, in which seven chariots participated. The Saraf family received permission from the Jain Acharya during the same ritual to construct the temple.

Jaykumar Jain, the president of the Mangalgiri pilgrimage site, while describing the pilgrimage importance of Mangalgiri, said that the trust purchased 58.5 acres of land here in 1982.

“The entire area is gradually being developed. Currently, there are 15 Jain temples. It is a matter of great joy that even before the completion of the Panchkalyanak ceremony, the construction of three more Jain temples has been announced. Among them, our trust's general secretary, Harsh Jain, is establishing one of the temples. I am also establishing a temple. The third temple will be established by our treasurer, Narendra Kumar ji."

Grand Jain temple being built by Safar brothers in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Harsh Saraf, General Secretary of the Mangalgiri pilgrimage site and the one undertaking the temple construction, said that he was building the temple to fulfill his parents' dream.

“Because it was my mother's wish that a temple be built in Mangalgiri by our family. I am grateful to the trust for giving permission to build the temple here. A very grand Jain temple will be built here. Idols of Jain Tirthankaras will be installed here, and our family will bear all the expenses."

Dr Sanjeev Saraf, convenor of the Jinwani Conservation and Management Committee, said that young people are coming forward in religious matters, which, he said, was a very good sign.

“In that direction, Harsh along with his brother Gaurav, has taken a pledge to fulfill his mother's wish. This temple that will be built will be quite magnificent. The great thing is that all the expenses for this grand temple will be borne by a single family. It is a very auspicious sign that today's youth are coming forward to fulfill their parents' dreams and wishes along with their religious duties."