ETV Bharat / offbeat

Two Hours After Class, This Professor Walks Into His Field And Harvests 60 Quintal Brinjals A Week

By Shashank Laware

Amravati: He might be waxing eloquent the verses of Shakespeare, Chaucer or Milton in the classroom, but his expertise has manifested even in the farm fields of Eklaspur hamlet at the foothills of Melghat. Today, he his happy that something he took up as a hobby yields about 60 quintals of brinjals every week.

Before taking to the fields, Professor Dr Eknath Tatte, who heads the English department at Bhagwantrao Shivaji Patil College in Paratwada, had decided to take his interest in agriculture forward only through organic and traditional practices. So he chose his one acre land in Eklaspur hamlet to begin experimenting. "My trial carried a simple message: farming can feed you, if done thoughtfully," says Tatte.

Melghat Professor Eknath Tatte's Organic Farming Experiment Is Yielding Big Returns (ETV Bharat)

Every evening after finishing his lectures, he changes clothes, picks up farm tools, and reaches his brinjal field. By the time darkness falls, women labourers fill crates with fresh produce, and Tatte looks at the field with satisfaction and a smile. "Every week, I have been harvesting 60 quintals of brinjals. Before packing the lot, neem leaves are sprinkled on top of the brinjals and then wrapped in carry bags," explains Tatte.

Last September, Tatte sowed two varieties of brinjals, including a prickly local variety, using seeds sourced from a private company. He also planted khapli (emmer) wheat, a traditional grain famed for its nutritional value. Last month, the brinjal crop started yielding result, consistently at that.

The brinjals currently fetch Rs 40 per kilogram, with the harvesting season likely to continue from September to December. However, Tatte is not as happy with some of his decisions. Speaking on how he could have done better, Tatte says, "I should have used mulching, planted on raised beds, and installed drip irrigation. But we learn from our mistakes and I will correct next time.”