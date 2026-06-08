ETV Bharat / offbeat

Two Friends Script A Spicy Success Story In Bhojpur

Bhojpur: It's a story of a small enterprise with a humble beginning making a mark in the market. In a bid to recreate the taste of traditional Indian cuisine, two youngsters from Bhojpur in Bihar blended traditional spice grinding methods with modern technology to create a brand that has achieved a turnover of over a crore of rupees.

Ranjan Singh got the idea of entering the spice trade from social media. He visited around 200 companies in Ahmedabad and Maharashtra to learn more about the business, gathering information on everything from product manufacturing to marketing and concluded that there was a vacuum available in his native district which he decided to exploit.

"From the very beginning, I wanted to start a business in my village. I started a spice business with a friend Nitin Kumar Singh. Initially, we faced a lot of financial challenges but we were determined to fulfill our dream. We gradually overcame every obstacle and finally established the company," he disclosed.

He disclosed that the challenges also included finding a name that would instantly resonate with the consumers. Meanwhile, the two friends came to know about the Chief Minister's Youth Entrepreneur Scheme and availed a loan of Rs 10 lakh each. They went on to launch their business with the help of friends and family in Shobhi Dumra village with an outlet at Pakdi Chowk. They named their product as ‘Sassu Maa Masala’.

Ranjan disclosed that they procured a special spice grinding machine from Rajasthan that grinds spices in the traditional way, using four 130 kg hammers. "The machine produces around 35 kg of spices per day and our company currently has three such machines. Plans are underway to expand production capacity to meet the growing demand," Ranjan said.