Two Friends Script A Spicy Success Story In Bhojpur
From a humble beginning, Sassu Maa Masala is now a brand with a turnover of over a crore of rupees
Published : June 8, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
Bhojpur: It's a story of a small enterprise with a humble beginning making a mark in the market. In a bid to recreate the taste of traditional Indian cuisine, two youngsters from Bhojpur in Bihar blended traditional spice grinding methods with modern technology to create a brand that has achieved a turnover of over a crore of rupees.
Ranjan Singh got the idea of entering the spice trade from social media. He visited around 200 companies in Ahmedabad and Maharashtra to learn more about the business, gathering information on everything from product manufacturing to marketing and concluded that there was a vacuum available in his native district which he decided to exploit.
"From the very beginning, I wanted to start a business in my village. I started a spice business with a friend Nitin Kumar Singh. Initially, we faced a lot of financial challenges but we were determined to fulfill our dream. We gradually overcame every obstacle and finally established the company," he disclosed.
He disclosed that the challenges also included finding a name that would instantly resonate with the consumers. Meanwhile, the two friends came to know about the Chief Minister's Youth Entrepreneur Scheme and availed a loan of Rs 10 lakh each. They went on to launch their business with the help of friends and family in Shobhi Dumra village with an outlet at Pakdi Chowk. They named their product as ‘Sassu Maa Masala’.
Ranjan disclosed that they procured a special spice grinding machine from Rajasthan that grinds spices in the traditional way, using four 130 kg hammers. "The machine produces around 35 kg of spices per day and our company currently has three such machines. Plans are underway to expand production capacity to meet the growing demand," Ranjan said.
He related that initially they faced a lot of problems in retaining their workforce as the workers left because of spice fumes. “For about six months, we ground the spices ourselves besides marketing them. Over a period of time, our hard work paid off. Currently, we employ seven people directly and five indirectly. We plan to purchase more machines to expand our supply to more locations,” Ranjan added while pointing out that they are now supplying spices across Bhojpur as well as its neighbouring district.
He claims that what makes their product different from others is the pounding of spices in a traditional style that follows the practice of grinding in a mortar and pestle. This ensures that the spices retain their natural aroma, flavour and quality for a long time.
The product is being supplied to hotels, dhabas and restaurants besides households. At times, the company faces difficulty in delivering on time because of the high demand.
Ranjan shared the reason for the product’s nomenclature saying that in the ancient times, the mother-in-law was the one who paid special attention to the quality of the food being prepared in the house. She would advise her daughters-in-law to measure and use spices in balanced quantities to ensure ideal taste. It is to honour that practice that the product is named Saasu Maa Masala.
The venture that began with limited resources is now creating local employment and redefining traditional Indian flavours. The success proves that innovation and quality can build significant brands even in rural areas.
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