ETV Bharat / offbeat

Two Children, Silver Pots And A Sacred draw: How Keralam Sabarimala's New Chief Priests Are Selected

Pathanamthitta: Two children from the erstwhile Pandalam royal family will play a crucial role in selecting the next chief priests of the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple and the adjoining Malikappuram temple, Keralam's most prominent pilgrimage destinations. On Sunday (October 18, Malayalam month of 'Thulam' 1) they will draw lots at the Sabarimala Sannidhanam, following the morning rituals, in a traditional selection process conducted under judicial oversight.

The ritual, known as 'narukkeduppu' (drawing lots), will determine who among the shortlisted candidates will serve as the Melshanthi, (chief priest), of each temple for one year, beginning with the Malayalam month of 'Vrischikam' (November-December).

Devanandan Arjun, a Class 2 student at Sree Narayana Vidyapeetam Public School, Thrippunithura, in Ernakulam will draw the lot for the Sabarimala temple. Anashwara M Ranjith, a Class 4 student at Bhavans Vidya Mandir, Thrippunithura, will perform the draw for the Malikappuram temple.

The children were selected by Rama Varma Raja of the Pandalam palace, according to the information provided by the royal family. Their participation continues a tradition in which children from the royal family conduct the draw, in keeping with court-mandated procedures intended to ensure transparency and impartiality.

How The Selection Process Works

The selection is conducted at the 'Sannidhanam' (sanctum sanctorum) in the presence of Lord Ayyappa, with representatives of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), the temple's Thanthri and a judicial observer overseeing the proceedings.

Former judge V G Arun, appointed by the Kerala High Court as an observer, is expected to monitor the process. The proceedings will be video-recorded and preserved in accordance with the court's directions.

The selection involves two consecrated silver vessels for each temple. One contains lots bearing the names of candidates who have qualified for the final round. The other contains lots, only one of which bears the designation Melshanthi. The remaining lots carry devotional inscriptions.

For the hill shrine, the other lots bear the words 'Sree Sabareesan', referring to Lord Ayyappa. For Malikappuram, they carry the inscription 'Amme (Mother) Narayana'.

The two children simultaneously draw one lot from each vessel. The candidate whose name is drawn alongside the lot marked Melshanthi is selected to serve as the chief priest of the respective temple for the coming season or annual cycle.

The system combines the traditional practice of drawing lots with a formal screening process to determine eligibility. The draw does not involve every applicant; only those who qualify through the prescribed selection procedure are included.

Who Is Eligible To Become A Melshanthi?

The position carries considerable religious significance. The Melshanthis conduct daily worship and other prescribed rituals at the temples and serve for a one-year term, beginning in 'Vrischikam'. The Malayalam month of Vrischikam also marks the commencement of the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season from November 16 to January 14, 2027 at the Sabarimala Sree Dharmasastha Temple.