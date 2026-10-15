Two Children, Silver Pots And A Sacred draw: How Keralam Sabarimala's New Chief Priests Are Selected
Applicants must possess at least an SSLC qualification, must be between 35-60 age group and must demonstrate knowledge of Sanskrit, Vedic mantras and Agama Shastras.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 8:16 PM IST
Pathanamthitta: Two children from the erstwhile Pandalam royal family will play a crucial role in selecting the next chief priests of the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple and the adjoining Malikappuram temple, Keralam's most prominent pilgrimage destinations.
On Sunday (October 18, Malayalam month of 'Thulam' 1) they will draw lots at the Sabarimala Sannidhanam, following the morning rituals, in a traditional selection process conducted under judicial oversight.
The ritual, known as 'narukkeduppu' (drawing lots), will determine who among the shortlisted candidates will serve as the Melshanthi, (chief priest), of each temple for one year, beginning with the Malayalam month of 'Vrischikam' (November-December).
Devanandan Arjun, a Class 2 student at Sree Narayana Vidyapeetam Public School, Thrippunithura, in Ernakulam will draw the lot for the Sabarimala temple. Anashwara M Ranjith, a Class 4 student at Bhavans Vidya Mandir, Thrippunithura, will perform the draw for the Malikappuram temple.
The children were selected by Rama Varma Raja of the Pandalam palace, according to the information provided by the royal family. Their participation continues a tradition in which children from the royal family conduct the draw, in keeping with court-mandated procedures intended to ensure transparency and impartiality.
How The Selection Process Works
The selection is conducted at the 'Sannidhanam' (sanctum sanctorum) in the presence of Lord Ayyappa, with representatives of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), the temple's Thanthri and a judicial observer overseeing the proceedings.
Former judge V G Arun, appointed by the Kerala High Court as an observer, is expected to monitor the process. The proceedings will be video-recorded and preserved in accordance with the court's directions.
The selection involves two consecrated silver vessels for each temple. One contains lots bearing the names of candidates who have qualified for the final round. The other contains lots, only one of which bears the designation Melshanthi. The remaining lots carry devotional inscriptions.
For the hill shrine, the other lots bear the words 'Sree Sabareesan', referring to Lord Ayyappa. For Malikappuram, they carry the inscription 'Amme (Mother) Narayana'.
The two children simultaneously draw one lot from each vessel. The candidate whose name is drawn alongside the lot marked Melshanthi is selected to serve as the chief priest of the respective temple for the coming season or annual cycle.
The system combines the traditional practice of drawing lots with a formal screening process to determine eligibility. The draw does not involve every applicant; only those who qualify through the prescribed selection procedure are included.
Who Is Eligible To Become A Melshanthi?
The position carries considerable religious significance. The Melshanthis conduct daily worship and other prescribed rituals at the temples and serve for a one-year term, beginning in 'Vrischikam'. The Malayalam month of Vrischikam also marks the commencement of the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season from November 16 to January 14, 2027 at the Sabarimala Sree Dharmasastha Temple.
Candidates must satisfy eligibility conditions relating to experience, education, age, religious training and personal conduct. According to the criteria outlined for the current selection, applicants for the Sabarimala post must have served continuously as a Melshanthi for at least 10 years at a temple where the sanctum opens in the morning and evening and three daily poojas are performed.
Applicants must possess at least an SSLC qualification, be between 35 and 60 years of age and have no other employment. They must also demonstrate knowledge of Sanskrit, Vedic mantras and the relevant Agama Shastras (a manual for worship), besides being familiar with the customs and rituals of Sabarimala and Malikappuram.
Training in poojas and tantric rituals according to Kerala traditions is another stated requirement. Candidates must have been born in Kerala. Those facing criminal cases or having criminal convictions, as well as those with physical disabilities or serious illnesses, are listed as ineligible under the criteria supplied for the selection.
A candidate who has previously served as Melshanthi at either Sabarimala or Malikappuram may apply again only after a gap of 10 years.
The TDB, manages over 1,200 temples in Kerala, including Sabarimala, received 78 applications for the two positions this year. Following interviews conducted by a panel comprising TDB representatives and the Thanthri, five candidates were shortlisted for Sabarimala and three for Malikappuram.
When Will The New Chief Priests Take Charge?
The selection follows the opening of the temples for the Thulam-month poojas. The Sabarimala temple doors are scheduled to open at 5 PM on October 17. The current Melshanthi, E D Prasad Namboothiri, will open the sanctum sanctorum and light the ceremonial lamp in the presence of Thanthri Kandararu Brahmadattan.
The children will travel to Sannidhanam after the traditional 'kettunira', a ceremony at Pandalanm and darshan at the Valiya Koikkal temple. They are expected to be accompanied by their parents and representatives of the royal family.
'Kettunira' (Kettumurukku or Kettunirakkal) is the sacred ritual of preparing and packing the Irumudi kettu (a two-compartment bag of offerings) that a devotee carries on their head during the pilgrimage to the famous Sabarimala.
The draw is scheduled for Sunday (October 18) after the Usha Pooja (morning ritual). The selected priests will assume their responsibilities on the first day of Vrischikam, marking the beginning of the annual Sabarimala pilgrimage season.
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