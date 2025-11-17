Two Brothers From Fazilka In Punjab Set An Example By Not Burning Stubble
Farmers want the Punjab government to provide bale-making machines to reach their villages in time
Published : November 17, 2025 at 4:00 PM IST
Fazilka: Two brothers from Mumbe Ke village, located close to the Indo-Pak border in Fazilka district of Punjab, have set an example by refraining from burning stubble for the last decade. Their contribution towards tackling the annual phenomenon of air pollution resulting from the burning of stubble after paddy harvest stands out.
Balwinder Singh Bath and Tarsem Singh Bath are progressive farmers who have been resorting to direct sowing of wheat in their fields. Balwinder Singh Bath told ETV Bharat that direct sowing of wheat has increased his yield, as crop-friendly insects do not die in the soil when this method is resorted to.
"By setting stubble on fire, air, soil and water are polluted. Due to this, our environment is also getting polluted, and there are also health hazards," he pointed out. He related that he had rented a Happy Seeder in 2017 to manage the stubble. He then went on to make his own tools in 2018.
"Now, both of us brothers do direct sowing and farming ourselves. I have benefited a lot from this," he added. He related that with direct sowing of wheat the amount of fertilizer that is to be used is also reduced. Secondly, the directly sown wheat does not fall, and its yield is also higher.
The brothers have won several titles, including that of a 'Successful Farmer' from the administration for direct sowing of wheat in 50 acres. The two have also been encouraging the farmers of their neighbourhood to do the same.
Balwinder Singh Bath said that he is also sowing the seeds of his neighbours with his tools. He is willing to lease his tools and machine for the purpose to any farmer who needs it.
The tools are also given by the Agriculture Department, the request for which is processed through an app. The two brothers have appealed to all the other farmers that they should start doing direct ploughing, which is very beneficial.
Balwinder Singh Bath has also been honoured by Punjab Agricultural University at Ludhiana for doing farming through direct sowing instead of burning the stubble. His contribution for preserving the environment has been well acknowledged. However, he disclosed that some farmers are still burning the stubble because of the shortage of machines.
"Some farmers are burning stubble because they are forced to. They do not have machines. Just like in our own village, machines for making bales of stubble are not available on time. Our area is Basmati producing, and we have less time on our hands for cropping wheat. Those who make bales, spend time lifting them from the fields," he pointed out.
He has appealed to the Punjab government that bale-making machines should also reach their villages in time. Secondly, such farmers who cannot afford machines should be given financial help and facilities like subsidy.
