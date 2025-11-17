ETV Bharat / offbeat

Two Brothers From Fazilka In Punjab Set An Example By Not Burning Stubble

Fazilka: Two brothers from Mumbe Ke village, located close to the Indo-Pak border in Fazilka district of Punjab, have set an example by refraining from burning stubble for the last decade. Their contribution towards tackling the annual phenomenon of air pollution resulting from the burning of stubble after paddy harvest stands out. Balwinder Singh Bath and Tarsem Singh Bath are progressive farmers who have been resorting to direct sowing of wheat in their fields. Balwinder Singh Bath told ETV Bharat that direct sowing of wheat has increased his yield, as crop-friendly insects do not die in the soil when this method is resorted to. "By setting stubble on fire, air, soil and water are polluted. Due to this, our environment is also getting polluted, and there are also health hazards," he pointed out. He related that he had rented a Happy Seeder in 2017 to manage the stubble. He then went on to make his own tools in 2018. "Now, both of us brothers do direct sowing and farming ourselves. I have benefited a lot from this," he added. He related that with direct sowing of wheat the amount of fertilizer that is to be used is also reduced. Secondly, the directly sown wheat does not fall, and its yield is also higher. A farmer who does not burn stubble (ETV Bharat)