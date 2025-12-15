Twelve Children From Two Bihar Villages Set History By Becoming First Ones Since Independence To Appear For Matriculation Exam
These children from Chormara and Gurmaha villages are appearing for the examination being conducted by the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination.
Published : December 15, 2025 at 8:32 PM IST
Jamui: History is being written by children from two villages of Jamui in Bihar. It is for the first time since independence that around a dozen of them are appearing for the matriculation exam which started on Monday. No one from either Chormara or Gurmaha village of Jamui district has ever appeared for the exam before this.
These 12 children including nine girls will be appearing in exams being conducted by the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination at the Government High School in Munger.
They disclosed that they had stayed away from home and studied up to Class 8 at Pacheshri Kasturba Vidyalaya in Varhat Block located at a distance of 35 km from their villages after which they had dropped out around five years ago.
Thereafter they stayed at home and joined their families in manual labor. They were traced by the members of Samagra Seva Sanstha who enrolled them in the Community High School in Bhimbandh that is run by the organization and offers education in Class 9 and 10.
One of the students, Julie Kumari disclosed that the organization provided bicycles, uniforms and study material free of charge. The children started attending the classes while helping their families alongside. Julie is the first among the five siblings to take the matriculation exam. "I want to become a teacher when I grow up," said the girl from Gurmaha.
The two villages are among dozens of tribal villages that have been affected by Naxalism for a long time. These villages are nestled within the Bhimbandh forest on Jamui-Munger border, an area that has come to be known as a part of the ‘Red Corridor’. Accessibility to these villages is still a problem on account of poor roads.
Even decades after the country became independent, these villages continue to be deprived of basic amenities like electricity, water, roads and mobile networks. Although it is claimed that Jamui has become virtually Naxal-free, people still fear visiting areas like Gurmaha and Chormara.
The people are livid over the absence of basic amenities and point out that politicians visit the villages during the elections and make tall promises which are conveniently forgotten once the elections are over. They say that the fortunes of their children can also change if they are educated.
The villagers claim that no ambulance comes to their help in times of need. They say that they have no access to tap water or ration. They still live in mud houses.
One of the villagers, Vichli Devi said, "There is no employment. We survive by working as labourers. No one cares."
Gurmaha and Chormara villages are around 12 km apart. Interestingly, the residents of Chormara cast their votes at their own polling station for the first time in the last 25 years in the recent Bihar assembly elections.
The 12 children from the two villages are among the around 900 students from villages of the area that are taking the matriculation exam under the Open School at the centre set up in Munger.
Jamui’s District Magistrate Navin said that people of Chormara voting in their village for the first time in 25 years is a victory for democracy. He also disclosed that the district administration has started distributing rations in the Naxal affected villages after 25 years. He has congratulated the members of the Samagra Seva Sanstha arranging for the children of remote areas to take the matriculation exams.
"This organization is working in remote areas. It serves as a link between the people of the backward areas and the administration. Today, children from villages in backward and inaccessible areas are also pursuing education. Those from areas like Gurmaha and Chormara are also receiving education. We are working to develop these areas by providing good roads to every village and to restore electricity and mobile networks," he said.
The District Magistrate underlined the efforts being put in by Makeshwar, Secretary of Samagra Seva Sanstha due to which 900 children from various areas of Jamui district are taking the Open School exam together.
Meanwhile, Makeshwar pointed out, "Today, children from the Naxal-affected area are about to make history. This has only been possible with the support of the administration. I thank the officials of the administration and the Education Department for their cooperation."
He further stated that initially it was difficult to convince the families of the children from various villages including Gurmaha and Chormara but they soon realized the importance of education and agreed to send their daughters to the cities of Jamui and Munger. "As a result, 900 students are taking their matriculation exams. The girls will continue their studies. Our organization has been working for the betterment of the lives of the people in these areas for the last four to five years," he said.
The children of Chormara and Gurmaha are proud of being the first ones from their villages to appear for the matriculation exam. The encouraging aspect is that they have started harbouring dreams of getting higher education and contributing to society.
Kajal of Chormara village disclosed, "I want to become a District Magistrate. Since independence, no one from my family or my village has taken the Class 10 exam. My sister and I are taking the exam for the first time."
Similarly, Jayamanti of Gurmaha said, "I want to study and become a doctor. I want to help my family and villagers. I take out time from working hard and study."
There are others who want to join the Police and other professions in their effort to bring about a change. These are children from families that have endured extreme hardships. Many of them are working as labourers to contribute to the income of their families while aspiring to realize their dreams.