Twelve Children From Two Bihar Villages Set History By Becoming First Ones Since Independence To Appear For Matriculation Exam

Jamui: History is being written by children from two villages of Jamui in Bihar. It is for the first time since independence that around a dozen of them are appearing for the matriculation exam which started on Monday. No one from either Chormara or Gurmaha village of Jamui district has ever appeared for the exam before this.

These 12 children including nine girls will be appearing in exams being conducted by the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination at the Government High School in Munger.

They disclosed that they had stayed away from home and studied up to Class 8 at Pacheshri Kasturba Vidyalaya in Varhat Block located at a distance of 35 km from their villages after which they had dropped out around five years ago.

An elderly woman sits near her house in Gurmaha village of Jamui district (ETV Bharat)

Thereafter they stayed at home and joined their families in manual labor. They were traced by the members of Samagra Seva Sanstha who enrolled them in the Community High School in Bhimbandh that is run by the organization and offers education in Class 9 and 10.

One of the students, Julie Kumari disclosed that the organization provided bicycles, uniforms and study material free of charge. The children started attending the classes while helping their families alongside. Julie is the first among the five siblings to take the matriculation exam. "I want to become a teacher when I grow up," said the girl from Gurmaha.

The two villages are among dozens of tribal villages that have been affected by Naxalism for a long time. These villages are nestled within the Bhimbandh forest on Jamui-Munger border, an area that has come to be known as a part of the ‘Red Corridor’. Accessibility to these villages is still a problem on account of poor roads.

Even decades after the country became independent, these villages continue to be deprived of basic amenities like electricity, water, roads and mobile networks. Although it is claimed that Jamui has become virtually Naxal-free, people still fear visiting areas like Gurmaha and Chormara.

The people are livid over the absence of basic amenities and point out that politicians visit the villages during the elections and make tall promises which are conveniently forgotten once the elections are over. They say that the fortunes of their children can also change if they are educated.