ETV Bharat / offbeat

Tribal Octogenarian In Dhanbad Stands Out As Example Of Grit, Determination And Self Respect

Dhanbad: Showing grit and determination, an octogenarian tribal woman of Mohli settlement in Belgadia of Dhanbad continues to make bamboo spoons, fans and baskets to sustain herself despite her failing eyesight.

Tusiya Mohli refuses to seek help as she continues living with self-respect despite all the hardships. She is at that stage in life where most of the people rely on others for sustenance. But she continues to rely on her skills.

Her husband, Kartik Mohli, passed away almost 20 years ago leaving the responsibilities of the family on her shoulders. Tusiya refused to give up despite the hardships and continued working hard making various articles from bamboo. Life dealt another blow to her when her eyesight began to deteriorate. Presently, her vision is very poor and everything appears to be blurry to her.

For anyone else, this situation might have brought things to a standstill but years of hard work and experience have honed her hands in a way that even without a clear vision, she still crafts bamboo products with the same finesse.

Sitting with the village women, Tusiya spends hours shaping bamboo. Her hands seamlessly weave baskets, fans and spoons. Her eyes have failed but experience and confidence are her greatest support. Once the items are ready, she carries them on her head to sell them in Jharia market.

Since she cannot see clearly, the people of Mohli Basti come to help her. Some give her a towel to hold on to while others offer a sari's pallu. With this support, Tusiya slowly reaches the market. This is an example of human spirit and social support that can still be seen in rural and small-town India.