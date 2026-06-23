Tribal Octogenarian In Dhanbad Stands Out As Example Of Grit, Determination And Self Respect
Despite failing eyesight, Tusiya Mohli continues to weave bamboo articles and sell them to sustain her family.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST
Dhanbad: Showing grit and determination, an octogenarian tribal woman of Mohli settlement in Belgadia of Dhanbad continues to make bamboo spoons, fans and baskets to sustain herself despite her failing eyesight.
Tusiya Mohli refuses to seek help as she continues living with self-respect despite all the hardships. She is at that stage in life where most of the people rely on others for sustenance. But she continues to rely on her skills.
Her husband, Kartik Mohli, passed away almost 20 years ago leaving the responsibilities of the family on her shoulders. Tusiya refused to give up despite the hardships and continued working hard making various articles from bamboo. Life dealt another blow to her when her eyesight began to deteriorate. Presently, her vision is very poor and everything appears to be blurry to her.
For anyone else, this situation might have brought things to a standstill but years of hard work and experience have honed her hands in a way that even without a clear vision, she still crafts bamboo products with the same finesse.
Sitting with the village women, Tusiya spends hours shaping bamboo. Her hands seamlessly weave baskets, fans and spoons. Her eyes have failed but experience and confidence are her greatest support. Once the items are ready, she carries them on her head to sell them in Jharia market.
Since she cannot see clearly, the people of Mohli Basti come to help her. Some give her a towel to hold on to while others offer a sari's pallu. With this support, Tusiya slowly reaches the market. This is an example of human spirit and social support that can still be seen in rural and small-town India.
Tusiya earns around Rs 150 to Rs 200 daily by selling her handmade bamboo items in the Jharia market. This is her primary source of livelihood. She has been doing this work since childhood, and her hands have remained steadfast in their craft even after her vision failed.
Tusiya disclosed that she previously received an old-age pension that has been discontinued over the last six months. This has exacerbated her financial difficulties. While her family receives rations from the government, they still rely on their own hard work to meet other daily needs.
Tusiya's family is struggling financially. The eldest of her four sons has passed away. Now she has three sons, one of whom is mentally unstable. This has further increased her responsibility.
Her son, Golak Mohli said that while the family receives rations from the government, they are still forced to live in a dilapidated house. “I have visited the block office several times looking for benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or other housing schemes, but we are yet to secure a house. If benefits from schemes like housing and pension are regularly provided, my mother's life could become easier,” he said.
One of the neighbours, Sushila Mohli disclosed that people of the locality are always available to help Tusiya reach the market with her products or in other ways.
Tusiya stands out as an example of self-reliance, self-respect and struggle. She has proved that no matter how difficult the circumstances in life are, one can overcome them if one has high spirits.