ETV Bharat / offbeat

Telangana: Kumuram Bheem Asifabad's Tribal Mountaineer Secures Opportunity To Climb Everest Base Camp

Adilabad: A young tribal girl from Bhimangondi in Kerameri Mandal of Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district has overcome multiple hurdles to secure an opportunity to climb up to the Mount Everest Base Camp. However, she is looking for financial support to help her realise her dream of unfurling the tricolour at the Base Camp on Independence Day.

Kannibai never backed down in the face of dire circumstances or family troubles. She even endured the sudden loss of her father and scaled many challenging peaks.

On January 1, 2020, her father, Jaitu, passed away. But before his demise, he told her, “You must succeed, my child." This fueled her determination and the day after Jaitu’s funeral, Kannibai participated in the World Rappelling Competition in Araku Valley in Visakhapatnam and won four gold medals.

On June 2, 2022, she hoisted the national flag atop Mount Pangarchulla at a height of 14,700 feet in Uttarakhand, bringing glory to Telangana. Earlier, on June 2, 2019, she won a gold medal after scaling Mount Bhagirathi at an altitude of 6,512 feet.

She has now qualified for an expedition that begins on July 15 and will culminate in the hoisting of the national flag at the Everest Base Camp on August 15. Currently, she is pursuing her third year of studies through distance education at Kakatiya University.