Telangana: Kumuram Bheem Asifabad's Tribal Mountaineer Secures Opportunity To Climb Everest Base Camp
Kannibai needs financial assistance to help her realise the dream of unfurling the tricolour at the Everest Base Camp on Independence Day.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST
Adilabad: A young tribal girl from Bhimangondi in Kerameri Mandal of Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district has overcome multiple hurdles to secure an opportunity to climb up to the Mount Everest Base Camp. However, she is looking for financial support to help her realise her dream of unfurling the tricolour at the Base Camp on Independence Day.
Kannibai never backed down in the face of dire circumstances or family troubles. She even endured the sudden loss of her father and scaled many challenging peaks.
On January 1, 2020, her father, Jaitu, passed away. But before his demise, he told her, “You must succeed, my child." This fueled her determination and the day after Jaitu’s funeral, Kannibai participated in the World Rappelling Competition in Araku Valley in Visakhapatnam and won four gold medals.
On June 2, 2022, she hoisted the national flag atop Mount Pangarchulla at a height of 14,700 feet in Uttarakhand, bringing glory to Telangana. Earlier, on June 2, 2019, she won a gold medal after scaling Mount Bhagirathi at an altitude of 6,512 feet.
She has now qualified for an expedition that begins on July 15 and will culminate in the hoisting of the national flag at the Everest Base Camp on August 15. Currently, she is pursuing her third year of studies through distance education at Kakatiya University.
Undertaking the trek to Everest Base Camp is an expensive affair. The Telangana Adventure Club estimates the total cost to be at least Rs 3.50 lakh, covering expenses like Nepal government permits, passport, travel and airfare, high-quality cold-weather gear including clothes, shoes, gloves, oxygen, personal insurance, and food.
Kanibai does not have any money of her own. While the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) at Utnoor recently provided her with financial assistance of Rs 2.18 lakh, she is looking for support from the public to help her realise the dream of unfurling the tricolour at the Base Camp on Independence Day.
Speaking about her situation, Kannibai said, "I belong to the Kolam tribe. I don't have a single penny to buy decent clothes. People applaud when I return after scaling mountains, but they forget about me soon after."
The trek to the Mount Everest Base Camp is a legendary 130 km round-trip journey that takes the mountaineers to the foot of Mount Everest at a height of 5,364 metres above the sea level. It takes 12-14 days, and the route involves a thrilling flight into Lukla, followed by hikes through Sherpa villages and acclimatisation to manage high-altitude challenges. The trail is rated as difficult due to the constant and challenging shifts between steep ascents and descents.
Also Read:
- POCSO Accused Kills Wife, 2 Children, 3 Of Complainant's Family In Telangana's Rangareddy
- Money Borrowed 25 Years Ago: Kerala Man Travels To Friend's House In Telangana Without Address, Phone Number To Repay Debt
- Telangana High Court Grants Bail to Union Minister Bandi Sanjay's Son In POCSO Case
- Telangana Man Dies In Kuwait, His Body Buried In Desert