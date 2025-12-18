ETV Bharat / offbeat

Far From The Madding Crowd - Tribal Family Lives In Isolation On Remote Hilltop Surrounded By Forest

Ashwaraopeta: A family has been residing in isolation on a remote hilltop surrounded by dense forest while being far removed from modern life and basic facilities. The Reddaiah family can be found around 15 km from Gogulapudi village in Ashwaraopeta mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district in Telangana.

The head of the family, Guruguntla Reddaiah, is around 65. He lives with his wife Lakshmi and their unmarried son Gangireddy who is around 40. Their modest dwelling stands on a high hill, covered by thick forest, where silence and nature dominate everyday life.

"This hill is our world. We were born here and we live here," Reddaiah is said to have told his relatives who urged him to move down to the plains.

It is said that around 25 years ago, nearly 40 Konda Reddi families lived on this hill which was then known as Gogulapudi. The absence of basic amenities like roads, drinking water, healthcare and electricity led to the officials of Bhadrachalam Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) relocating them.

In the year 2000, houses were constructed in the mandal and most of the families agreed to move down the hill.

"Officials explained that it was impossible to provide basic facilities on the hill. Everyone came down but Reddaiah Anna refused. He said he would never leave his land," said one of the villagers.