Far From The Madding Crowd - Tribal Family Lives In Isolation On Remote Hilltop Surrounded By Forest
While all the other families moved to Kottakannayagudem several years ago, Reddaiah family has stayed put on the hill top
Published : December 18, 2025 at 6:59 PM IST
Ashwaraopeta: A family has been residing in isolation on a remote hilltop surrounded by dense forest while being far removed from modern life and basic facilities. The Reddaiah family can be found around 15 km from Gogulapudi village in Ashwaraopeta mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district in Telangana.
The head of the family, Guruguntla Reddaiah, is around 65. He lives with his wife Lakshmi and their unmarried son Gangireddy who is around 40. Their modest dwelling stands on a high hill, covered by thick forest, where silence and nature dominate everyday life.
"This hill is our world. We were born here and we live here," Reddaiah is said to have told his relatives who urged him to move down to the plains.
It is said that around 25 years ago, nearly 40 Konda Reddi families lived on this hill which was then known as Gogulapudi. The absence of basic amenities like roads, drinking water, healthcare and electricity led to the officials of Bhadrachalam Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) relocating them.
In the year 2000, houses were constructed in the mandal and most of the families agreed to move down the hill.
"Officials explained that it was impossible to provide basic facilities on the hill. Everyone came down but Reddaiah Anna refused. He said he would never leave his land," said one of the villagers.
Since then, the Reddaiah family is the only one living on the hill. Among the three, only Lakshmi holds a ration card and voting rights. Their relatives say she alone comes down the hill once a month to collect rations, rice and other essential commodities.
"Reddaiah and his son do not like to come down at all. Lakshmi akka manages everything. She walks down, collects the ration and goes back the same day," said a relative.
The family survives on podu (shifting) cultivation growing crops such as paddy, jowar, maize, green gram and pigeon peas. A nearby stream serves as their only source of water. Despite the hardships, they have built a self-sufficient life deep inside the forest.
"We don't depend on anyone. The land and the forest give us what we need," Lakshmi is reported to have told people.
Their livestock includes four cows, a pair of oxen, half a dozen goats, some chickens and three dogs. They are close companions in isolated life. The dogs act as guards, alerting the family about wild animals and strangers.
