ETV Bharat / offbeat

Treat, Revive, Relocate: Odisha Youths' Green Conscience Sets Tree Ambulance Rolling In Berhampur

This is where the Tree Ambulance will do the needful. Equipped to handle a range of interventions, the volunteers will focus on replanting uprooted trees, removing concrete layers choking tree roots, extracting nails and metal fixtures while mounting hoardings that cause pain to trees and treating trees affected by termite infestations. It can also work to preserve old and vulnerable trees that are often ignored until they collapse or die.

The concept came into being across urban landscapes after development projects like road widening, infrastructure expansion and new construction claimed thousands of trees every year. In most cases, once a tree is cut or damaged, little effort is made to either relocate it or treat the remaining green cover. The result is for everyone to see - a depleting green cover, erosion of urban ecology, contributing directly to rising temperatures and climate instability.

Launched with the support of local initiatives, the Tree Ambulance is being operated by members of Sabuja Bahini (Green Brigade), a youth-led green collective that has been working in Berhampur for over a decade. The idea is simple - like ambulances for humans and animals, this vehicle with volunteers on board will respond to emergencies of trees - those needing to be cut, care for the damaged, infusing life into those which are suffocated under concrete or infected by pests.

Berhampur: As rising temperatures force schools to shut and cities brace to battle prolonged heatwaves, an unusual emergency service has begun in silk city Berhampur. But this service is not meant for humans or animals, it is for trees. Designed to treat, revive and relocate damaged trees, the Tree Ambulance is now rolling with the help of committed young environmentalists who believe that saving trees is no less urgent than saving lives.

Environmental expert Shankar Narayan Beja warns that the consequences of such neglect have already started showing up. “Extreme heat conditions are no longer limited to western Odisha. Even the coastal regions are witnessing similar patterns now with temperatures touching 40 degrees Celsius in April itself,” he said while speaking on Earth Day. He pointed out that over the past four to five years, the situation has worsened to such an extent that administration is preparing for temperatures rising up to 45 degrees Celsius.

"Though development is necessary, the approach needs corrective measures. Before cutting a tree, at least ten more should be planted but do we give it a thought? Trees regulate temperature, support rainfall, hold the soil together and provide shade throughout their lifetime. If road designs are adjusted slightly, many trees can be saved,” he said, adding that countries which prioritise replantation are not under heat stress.

Saplings and smaller plants being carried on the tree ambulance to be planted in barren areas. (ETV Bharat)

On the ground, Sabuja Bahini president Shibaram Panigrahi feels the Tree Ambulance is crucial in the present climate context. “For 12 years, we have been planting and protecting trees. Now, with this ambulance, we can respond faster and treat trees scientifically,” he said. According to him, the initiative will allow the group to scale up its efforts, especially in rescuing trees affected by construction activities and urban neglect.

The group has also mapped out long-term green zones around at least seven water bodies in and around Berhampur, where trees can grow safely over the next three to four decades. Alongside, they have started 'Adopt a Tree Drive' which is getting a lot of public participation. From birthdays to wedding anniversaries, people are encouraged to choose a plant and care for trees as a personal milestone. Over the past eight years, nearly 3,000 people, even from outside India, have joined the campaign, Panigrahi adds.

For residents like G. Savitri, the initiative is a great way to give back to the 'mother earth'. She planted a tree on her 47th wedding anniversary and believes more people should step forward. “If we want to protect the Earth, we have to act now. Small steps done on a large scale can make a difference. More participation in such initiatives could lessen challenges of climate faster,” she said.

Senior engineer Biraja Prasad Patra echoed similar sentiment, calling environmental balance a fundamental necessity. “Trees give us everything, oxygen, shade, ecological stability, without expecting anything in return. Yet we have never committed to them,” he said, pointing out how roadside plantations are often sacrificed mercilessly in the name of development.

Tree Ambulance Rolls In Berhampur: Odisha Youth Lead Unique Mission to Save Trees (ETV Bharat)

The Tree Ambulance, believe citizens, is not a symbolic intervention but a practical solution. It attempts to bridge the gap between development and conservation, offering a doable model where damage to trees is not seen as inevitable but something that can be mitigated, repaired and even reversed.

As climate concerns intensify and cities struggle to cope with rising heat, such grassroots innovations could go a long way in protecting the environment. "Policies do not and cannot change the way people have lived life. It is we, the people, who need to be concerned. The earth is as much for the animals, trees as for humans. If humans start responding in real time, it could save trees before it’s too late," say the volunteers, who expressed happiness that LIC has supported them in starting the Tree Ambulance.