Muzaffarnagar Astrologer's Treasure Trove Of Rare Manuscripts Being Digitized For Larger Circulation
Bhupendra Dutt Sharma has preserved over 800 extremely rare manuscripts, ancient copper plates and historical coins that span five generations
Published : May 24, 2026 at 10:51 PM IST
Muzaffarnagar: History cannot be just a record of dates and characters; rather, knowledge and culture add to its priceless heritage. There are a whole lot of manuscripts and texts that contain India's past, and preserving them is a challenge. Bhupendra Dutt Sharma of Muzaffarnagar has preserved over 800 extremely rare manuscripts, ancient copper plates and historical coins that span five generations.
This astrologer is now in the process of digitising this treasure to make it accessible to all under the Uttar Pradesh government's ‘Gyan Bharatam Mission’.
Sharma explained that he inherited this treasure from his grandfather, Pandit Chamanlal Sharma, and his father, Pandit Rameshwar Dutt Sharma. The collected texts and manuscripts have evolved into a library. The entire heritage is preserved in a special room on 15 large shelves. These include manuscripts on astrology and its various branches, Tantra Shastra and esoteric meditation practices, ancient texts related to the Vedas, Upanishads, Puranas, Jainism and authentic methods of Yoga, along with half a dozen extremely rare ancient copies of the Shri Ramcharitmanas.
His library also houses the rare, almost 400-year-old Gorakh Machhendranath Bodh in its original form. Additionally, a large-page handwritten version of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita, which is a remarkable example of meticulous art and writing, is also there. The collection has documents that are written not only in Devanagari but also in various other Indian languages that date back to the 16th century. These include rare texts written in Sanskrit, Bangla, Oriya, Marathi, Tankari, Urdu and Persian scripts.
In addition to palm-leaf texts, the library also houses a large collection of coins dating back hundreds of years. These coins have a unique story. Sharma said, "These coins were never used for trading or purchasing in the general market. In ancient times, they were used as souvenirs or gifts during special rituals or initiation ceremonies at specific temples."
It is a known fact that whether it is paper or palm leaves, they have a natural lifespan, after which they begin to decay. In order to preserve this invaluable knowledge, modern technology is being leveraged under the policies of the central and state governments. Under the Gyan Bharatam Mission, geo-tracking has been completed to verify the authenticity of all these manuscripts, and the process of digitising these rare texts is underway at present.
Once digitised, Sharma's personal library will be available online. It is expected to provide historians, Sanskrit scholars, archaeologists and researchers from India and abroad with the opportunity to research rare subjects.
Sharma believes that the texts and manuscripts of his collection need to be relocated to ensure their safekeeping. At present, camphor, neem leaves and other items are being used to protect them from insects and pests.
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