ETV Bharat / offbeat

Muzaffarnagar Astrologer's Treasure Trove Of Rare Manuscripts Being Digitized For Larger Circulation

Muzaffarnagar: History cannot be just a record of dates and characters; rather, knowledge and culture add to its priceless heritage. There are a whole lot of manuscripts and texts that contain India's past, and preserving them is a challenge. Bhupendra Dutt Sharma of Muzaffarnagar has preserved over 800 extremely rare manuscripts, ancient copper plates and historical coins that span five generations.

This astrologer is now in the process of digitising this treasure to make it accessible to all under the Uttar Pradesh government's ‘Gyan Bharatam Mission’.

Sharma explained that he inherited this treasure from his grandfather, Pandit Chamanlal Sharma, and his father, Pandit Rameshwar Dutt Sharma. The collected texts and manuscripts have evolved into a library. The entire heritage is preserved in a special room on 15 large shelves. These include manuscripts on astrology and its various branches, Tantra Shastra and esoteric meditation practices, ancient texts related to the Vedas, Upanishads, Puranas, Jainism and authentic methods of Yoga, along with half a dozen extremely rare ancient copies of the Shri Ramcharitmanas.

His library also houses the rare, almost 400-year-old Gorakh Machhendranath Bodh in its original form. Additionally, a large-page handwritten version of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita, which is a remarkable example of meticulous art and writing, is also there. The collection has documents that are written not only in Devanagari but also in various other Indian languages that date back to the 16th century. These include rare texts written in Sanskrit, Bangla, Oriya, Marathi, Tankari, Urdu and Persian scripts.

In addition to palm-leaf texts, the library also houses a large collection of coins dating back hundreds of years. These coins have a unique story. Sharma said, "These coins were never used for trading or purchasing in the general market. In ancient times, they were used as souvenirs or gifts during special rituals or initiation ceremonies at specific temples."