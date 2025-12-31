Trained In Haryana, Korea Farmers Get Italian Bees From Jharkhand, Sell ‘Son Honey’ In Chhattisgarh & Beyond
When PM Narendra Modi mentioned Son Honey in Mann Ki Baat, it marked a turning point for dozens of beekeepers in Chhattisgarh’s Korea district.
Published : December 31, 2025 at 1:45 PM IST
Korea (Chhattisgarh): 'Where there is a will, there is a way' and in Sonhat, the way straight led to bottled golden jars of honey. In the forest-fringed villages of Chhattisgarh’s Korea district, farmers once depended solely on traditional agriculture. But now they have taken to beekeeping and how! Their honey tagged as Son Honey is today a nationally recognised organic brand and gained appreciation from none else than the Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi.
In one of his Mann Ki Baat programmes, the PM hailed the farmers of Korea for setting trend in organic honey production. Soon after, demand surged, farmer confidence grew, and Korea district earned a new identity on India’s organic map.
Collected from bees that forage hugely on wild forest flowers, Son Honey has earned a reputation for its purity, rich aroma and being chemical-free. A small livelihood experiment in the Baikunthpur and Sonhat blocks of the district has thus grown into a symbol of self-reliance, innovation and rural entrepreneurship.
Son Honey was produced in these two blocks, where around 45 farmer families got into organic honey production. Their bees collect nectar from flowers growing deep inside forests and surrounding natural landscapes, giving the honey its distinctive taste and nutritional value. Besides it is produced without artificial feeding or chemical intervention. Over time, the product transformed from a local produce into a collective brand with growing national demand.
The transformation, though, was not accidental. The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) and the district administration played a big role by introducing farmers to scientific beekeeping methods. Training in modern techniques, access to government schemes, financial support, and branding and marketing assistance - all of it helped farmers scale production while maintaining high quality.
“Our priority is to maintain the purity and organic nature of Son Honey. We are trying to continuously provide technical guidance to farmers so that the product meets national standards,” said Kamlesh Singh, in-charge official of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra.
Villages like Ratga in Baikunthpur block and Keshgwa in Sonhat block are the places where honey production has taken a new high. Beekeeping becoming a dependable supplementary livelihood here, it has reduced dependence on uncertain agricultural incomes.
Ramdin, a farmer from Ratga village, says beekeeping has changed his life. “It gives me double benefits. I get to consume it along with my family and then sell it in the city to earn good,” he said.
After receiving formal training and government assistance, Ramdin is now expanding his honey production and hopes to increase his earnings.
The Son Honey story is also closely associated to women’s empowerment. Phool Kumari, a farmer from Sonhat block, stands as a strong example of how women are stepping beyond household roles to become independent producers. “We were trained in flower cultivation and water management, two crucial factors for beekeeping. With proper implementation, we achieved excellent production,” she said.
Phool Kumari and her group produced around 1.5 quintals of honey, earning Rs 60,000 - Rs 70,000, which they sold in local markets.
Scientific inputs too played an important role in improving both quantity and quality. Farmers received professional training in Kurukshetra, Haryana and were later introduced to Italian-bred bees which got sourced from Jharkhand. Italian honeybees are one of the most productive varieties globally.
According to Dr Vijay Kumar, Subject Matter Expert, Italian honey bees are known for exceptional productivity and ability to withstand seasonal challenges. “They start collecting nectar at dawn and that continues till late evening. Even under average conditions, they can produce up to 30 kg of honey per hive, and with abundant vegetation, the production can well exceed 100 kg,” he explained.
Italian bees are calm during hive inspections, resistant to several diseases, and capable of maintaining strong colonies. Their highly efficient queen bees can lay up to 3,000 eggs a day, rapidly strengthening colonies and ensuring sustained production. The average weight of a queen bee is approximately 210 grams and it has short body hair.
"Italian bees are more peaceful than Carpathian and Cordovan bees. And they do not tend to swarm. Under adverse conditions, their numbers can reach up to 30 percent of the apiary area. These bees are intolerant of waxworms and are more resistant than other species to diseases such as European rot and acarapedosis," informed Kumar.
A distinctive characteristic of Italian bees is their tendency to steal. Once a strong hive is established, they begin to plunder neighbouring, weaker hives, some farmers said.
Today, Son Honey is available online, also on the GeM (Government e-Marketing) portal, connecting small forest-edge producers directly to national markets.
