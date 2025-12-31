ETV Bharat / offbeat

Trained In Haryana, Korea Farmers Get Italian Bees From Jharkhand, Sell ‘Son Honey’ In Chhattisgarh & Beyond

Korea (Chhattisgarh): 'Where there is a will, there is a way' and in Sonhat, the way straight led to bottled golden jars of honey. In the forest-fringed villages of Chhattisgarh’s Korea district, farmers once depended solely on traditional agriculture. But now they have taken to beekeeping and how! Their honey tagged as Son Honey is today a nationally recognised organic brand and gained appreciation from none else than the Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi.

In one of his Mann Ki Baat programmes, the PM hailed the farmers of Korea for setting trend in organic honey production. Soon after, demand surged, farmer confidence grew, and Korea district earned a new identity on India’s organic map.

Organic brand Son Honey packed for sale (ETV Bharat)

Collected from bees that forage hugely on wild forest flowers, Son Honey has earned a reputation for its purity, rich aroma and being chemical-free. A small livelihood experiment in the Baikunthpur and Sonhat blocks of the district has thus grown into a symbol of self-reliance, innovation and rural entrepreneurship.

Son Honey was produced in these two blocks, where around 45 farmer families got into organic honey production. Their bees collect nectar from flowers growing deep inside forests and surrounding natural landscapes, giving the honey its distinctive taste and nutritional value. Besides it is produced without artificial feeding or chemical intervention. Over time, the product transformed from a local produce into a collective brand with growing national demand.

The transformation, though, was not accidental. The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) and the district administration played a big role by introducing farmers to scientific beekeeping methods. Training in modern techniques, access to government schemes, financial support, and branding and marketing assistance - all of it helped farmers scale production while maintaining high quality.

“Our priority is to maintain the purity and organic nature of Son Honey. We are trying to continuously provide technical guidance to farmers so that the product meets national standards,” said Kamlesh Singh, in-charge official of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra.