ETV Bharat / offbeat

Kashmir’s Traditional Tonga Ride Fades Away From Streets

Anantnag: The tonga rides are fading into oblivion in Kashmir as people are increasingly using modern vehicles as a mode of transport.

The tongas have in the past served as a vital means of travel in Kashmir, but their use has faded away over time.

Hundreds of tonga drivers have been forced to abandon the profession in the wake of increasing use of modern vehicles by people.

A tonga rider in Kashmir. (ETV Bharat)

The traditional horse-drawn carriage has in the past remained an integral part of Kashmir’s culture, but the shifting travel preferences have diminished their importance.

The tongas are seen to have served as a mode of transport during the Mughal-era rule in the 16th century and subsequently gained popularity in Kashmir.

“Initially, tonga rides were reserved for royal people and high-ranking officials, but over time the horse-drawn carriage began to be used in weddings and for short-distance travel. The rise of modern vehicles has led to a decline in their use,” said author Muhammad Shafi Ayaz.

Use of traditional tonga rides diminishes in Kashmir. (ETV Bharat)

Earlier, hundreds of families were associated with operating the tongas. A slew of reasons, including declining income, the rising costs of horse maintenance, and increasing competition from modern transport, have led many to abandon the profession.

Tonga riders stated that the demand for the traditional means of transport has waned over time, making it increasingly difficult for them to cover daily expenses.