Kashmir’s Traditional Tonga Ride Fades Away From Streets
Hundreds of tonga drivers have been forced to abandon the profession with increasing use of modern vehicles, writes Deen Imran.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 6:51 PM IST
Anantnag: The tonga rides are fading into oblivion in Kashmir as people are increasingly using modern vehicles as a mode of transport.
The tongas have in the past served as a vital means of travel in Kashmir, but their use has faded away over time.
Hundreds of tonga drivers have been forced to abandon the profession in the wake of increasing use of modern vehicles by people.
The traditional horse-drawn carriage has in the past remained an integral part of Kashmir’s culture, but the shifting travel preferences have diminished their importance.
The tongas are seen to have served as a mode of transport during the Mughal-era rule in the 16th century and subsequently gained popularity in Kashmir.
“Initially, tonga rides were reserved for royal people and high-ranking officials, but over time the horse-drawn carriage began to be used in weddings and for short-distance travel. The rise of modern vehicles has led to a decline in their use,” said author Muhammad Shafi Ayaz.
Earlier, hundreds of families were associated with operating the tongas. A slew of reasons, including declining income, the rising costs of horse maintenance, and increasing competition from modern transport, have led many to abandon the profession.
Tonga riders stated that the demand for the traditional means of transport has waned over time, making it increasingly difficult for them to cover daily expenses.
According to the tonga drivers, the decline in demand, coupled with higher costs of horse feed and the upkeep of animals have further hit the livelihoods of people.
They believe that if the government provides support and pushes for the use of tongas for tourism-related activities, the traditional means of transport can be revived.
Abdul Razzaq Wani, a tonga driver, who has been in the profession for nearly fourty years, expressed concern over the horse-drawn carriages fading away from the streets.
“ I built my house and carried out the wedding of my four children by running the tonga, but the situation is now very bleak,” said Wani.
Stakeholders have stressed that traditional tongas should be introduced at tourist destinations and made to run on designated routes.
“The traditional Kashmiri tonga is a vital component of our cultural identity. Many tourist destinations worldwide utilise traditional modes of transport to boost tourism. Tonga rides in Kashmir could be used for tourism-related activities. This would not only safeguard our heritage but also create new employment opportunities for the local population,” added Ayaz.
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