ETV Bharat / offbeat

Traditional Handicrafts Give Lake City Of Udaipur A Unique Global Identity

Udaipur: The real charm of the Lake City of Udaipur extends beyond its natural beauty. The traditional handicrafts, deeply rooted in its soil and preserved over generations, are giving this city a unique global identity. The artisans, whose fingers keep centuries-old traditions alive, create wonders with wood, metal, stone and colours that mesmerise tourists from around the world.

Udaipur's handicrafts are not only a staple of local markets but have also become a symbol of India's cultural heritage on international platforms. Tourists from India and abroad are so captivated by these unique works of art that they can't resist taking them back with them. Their demand is on the rise in Europe, America, Japan and the Gulf countries.

Traditional Handicrafts Give Lake City Of Udaipur A Unique Global Identity (ETV Bharat)

Stating that Udaipur's handicrafts have become a popular choice, the local traders told ETV Bharat that these not only beautify homes but also reflect the depth of Rajasthani culture.

One of the traders, Kundan Chauhan, related that the market is filled with handcrafted wooden and metal sculptures, horse and camel artefacts, which are not only decorative but also symbolise the Rajasthani lifestyle. Horses, especially made of wood and brass, have become signature items of Udaipur, captivating everyone with their intricately carved designs and vibrant expressions.