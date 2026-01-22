Traditional Handicrafts Give Lake City Of Udaipur A Unique Global Identity
Their demand is on the rise in Europe, America, Japan and the Gulf countries
Published : January 22, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
Udaipur: The real charm of the Lake City of Udaipur extends beyond its natural beauty. The traditional handicrafts, deeply rooted in its soil and preserved over generations, are giving this city a unique global identity. The artisans, whose fingers keep centuries-old traditions alive, create wonders with wood, metal, stone and colours that mesmerise tourists from around the world.
Udaipur's handicrafts are not only a staple of local markets but have also become a symbol of India's cultural heritage on international platforms. Tourists from India and abroad are so captivated by these unique works of art that they can't resist taking them back with them. Their demand is on the rise in Europe, America, Japan and the Gulf countries.
Stating that Udaipur's handicrafts have become a popular choice, the local traders told ETV Bharat that these not only beautify homes but also reflect the depth of Rajasthani culture.
One of the traders, Kundan Chauhan, related that the market is filled with handcrafted wooden and metal sculptures, horse and camel artefacts, which are not only decorative but also symbolise the Rajasthani lifestyle. Horses, especially made of wood and brass, have become signature items of Udaipur, captivating everyone with their intricately carved designs and vibrant expressions.
Furthermore, Pichwai paintings, which depict Krishna Leela and miniature paintings that capture Rajasthani history on small canvases, are a favourite among tourists. Delicate blue pottery, handwoven rugs that add a royal touch to floors, Rajasthani jewellery that blends modernity with traditional designs and hand-block printed textiles that exude vibrant colours are the lifeblood of Udaipur's markets. These artefacts are not only beautiful but also embody the essence of Rajasthani royalty.
Tourists buy everything from puja items to home decor. The city's artisans create a stunning range of items, including puja chowkis, puja thali, miniature temples, dry fruit baskets, makeup boxes, carved cupboards, windows and doors. These items range from furniture to everyday items, giving a house the look of a royal palace. Walking through the market, one feels as if each shop is a museum where centuries-old art blends with modern conveniences.
Traders say that many customers living abroad want to decorate their homes with the royal Rajasthani-style articles. They get articles made on special orders, which in turn gives new energy to the local artisans.
Demand for Udaipur's handicrafts is growing rapidly in countries like Britain and France. Trader Kamal explained, "Foreign tourists buy handmade paintings, mirror work bags, cushion covers, antique furniture, stone and metal lamps along with Rajasthani turbans and dupattas."
These goods have a significant market in the US, Europe, Japan and the Gulf countries, where people want to bring a glimpse of Indian culture into their homes. When it comes to pricing, Udaipur's markets cater to every budget. Prices vary according to size, design and material. Small items start at just Rs 100 while special, hand-carved items sell for lakhs of rupees. It's this diversity of Lake City that attracts everyone from the common man to the wealthy tourist.
Udaipur's handicrafts got a new identity when Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a silver horse made by the local artisans to his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, at the recent G20 summit. The Prime Minister also mentioned this gift in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address, where he praised Rajasthan's rich artistic heritage.
Also Read
Udaipur Comes Alive With Yet Another Star-Studded And High-Profile Wedding