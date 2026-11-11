Kashmiri Youth Gives Traditional Firepot Kangri A Makeover, Bags Several Orders
A 24-year-old resident of Sopore has in a new innovation replaced the willow wicker case with wood, writes Kausar Arafat.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
Baramulla: Kashmir’s traditional firepot, Kangri, which has been used for ages by people for warmth during the winter, has got a new makeover.
Zahid Showkat Dar, a 24-year-old resident of Nopora village in Sopore, has made changes to the way the firepot is made. Instead of a willow wicker case, he has replaced it with wood.
The wooden case features intricate carvings, while the earthen bowl that holds the burning coals has been retained.
The wooden firepots are seen to be more durable, and Dar has got some initial customers too.
People have continued to use firepots, though electric heating gadgets have reduced their use. In Kashmir, it is common to witness people carrying the firepots under the woolen robes, which are locally called as Pheran.
The traditional Kangri has remained an essential part of Kashmiri culture, with its use common throughout Chillai Kalan, the 40 day period of harsh winter, which begins in late December.
Dar has lent a touch of modern design to the Kangri. “The objective behind this experiment is to give Kangri a makeover when sales of firepots have decreased due to the use of electric heating appliances,” said Dar.
Kangris are woven by artisans using willow twigs around an earthen bowl.
Dar said that the wooden firepots have been bought by several customers within days after he put them up for sale.
"This is our cultural heritage, and we have brought a new look to the firepot,” said Dar.
He said that 50 pieces of the firepot have been sold, while he continues to receive a steady stream of inquiries and orders from various parts of Kashmir.
"We are receiving many calls. People from both Srinagar and south Kashmir are showing a keen interest to buy Kangris. We have bagged orders from south Kashmir that will be delivered soon," said Dar.
He said that the price of the firepot varies based on the materials that are used, and the new design has also evoked interest from people outside of Kashmir.
A non-local labourer working in Kashmir expressed admiration for the wooden Kangri and said that he wants to purchase and carry it to Uttar Pradesh.
"I have been visiting Kashmir for 15 to 20 years, yet I have never come across anything like this before. I really like it. It is a part of Kashmiri culture, and I want to take it home and show it to my relatives," said another non-local.
Dar’s friend, Rihan Ahmed, was all praise for him for making the firepot, which has already grabbed attention on social media and has gone viral in Kashmir.
“He has received numerous orders, and we are hopeful that his business will flourish," said Ahmed.
Ahmad added that in view of high levels of unemployment in Kashmir, youth should come forward with innovations like that by his friend to create their own avenues for livelihood.
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