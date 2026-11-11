ETV Bharat / offbeat

Kashmiri Youth Gives Traditional Firepot Kangri A Makeover, Bags Several Orders

Baramulla: Kashmir’s traditional firepot, Kangri , which has been used for ages by people for warmth during the winter, has got a new makeover.

Zahid Showkat Dar, a 24-year-old resident of Nopora village in Sopore, has made changes to the way the firepot is made. Instead of a willow wicker case, he has replaced it with wood.

The wooden case features intricate carvings, while the earthen bowl that holds the burning coals has been retained.

The wooden firepots are seen to be more durable, and Dar has got some initial customers too.

People have continued to use firepots, though electric heating gadgets have reduced their use. In Kashmir, it is common to witness people carrying the firepots under the woolen robes, which are locally called as Pheran.

The traditional Kangri has remained an essential part of Kashmiri culture, with its use common throughout Chillai Kalan, the 40 day period of harsh winter, which begins in late December.

Dar has lent a touch of modern design to the Kangri. “The objective behind this experiment is to give Kangri a makeover when sales of firepots have decreased due to the use of electric heating appliances,” said Dar.

Kangris are woven by artisans using willow twigs around an earthen bowl.

Dar said that the wooden firepots have been bought by several customers within days after he put them up for sale.

"This is our cultural heritage, and we have brought a new look to the firepot,” said Dar.