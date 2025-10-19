ETV Bharat / offbeat

Traditional Art Of Fireworks Manufacturing In Jaipur Stands On Last Legs

Jaipur: Diwali is a festival marked by fireworks and crackers. But the traditional art of making crackers is on its last legs in the Pink City of Jaipur, as it has lost the major share of the pie to Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu. This art was kept alive for centuries by the members of the Shorgar community, who are being compelled to take up other vocations because their prime profession stands allegedly neglected by the authorities.

Sources disclosed that the Kachhwaha Kings of Amer and Jaipur were art lovers and had settled artisans with various skills in their territories. Among these artisans were the Shorgars, who worked with gunpowder and fireworks. These were the people who used to fill the sky with light during weddings, Dussehra, Diwali and other celebrations.

A firework shop of a member from Shorgar community (ETV Bharat)

Amer resident, Zaheer Ahmed, explained that his ancestors came from Kandahar in Afghanistan.

“Raja Mansingh of Amer, one of Akbar's nine gems, brought the Shorgar community to Amer after the conquest of Kandahar. They were settled near the forest pond and the locality is still known as ‘Mohalla Shorgaran’," he related.

His ancestors worked among the artillery unit of the Amer Fort, making gunpowder, cannonballs and other weapons. After the establishment of Jaipur, this same craft was adopted here, with the Shorgar community manufacturing gunpowder for the Jaipur army.

Fireworks made by Shorgar community in Jaipur (ETV Bharat)

According to Zaheer Ahmed, “The chieftain of Samod once invited his ancestors to a wedding. There, they displayed fireworks by adding coloured lights to cannonballs for the very first time. The chieftain was so pleased with this experiment that he granted the Shorgar family a place to live in Samod. During princely times, whenever a king was crowned or a royal ceremony took place, the Shorgar community was responsible for the fireworks.”

Those were the times when Jaipur's fireworks display was renowned throughout India. It wasn't just a profession but an art form that was considered the pride of the princely state.