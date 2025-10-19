Traditional Art Of Fireworks Manufacturing In Jaipur Stands On Last Legs
The Shorgar community that kept the art alive for centuries is seeking immediate help from the government
Published : October 19, 2025 at 1:33 PM IST
Jaipur: Diwali is a festival marked by fireworks and crackers. But the traditional art of making crackers is on its last legs in the Pink City of Jaipur, as it has lost the major share of the pie to Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu. This art was kept alive for centuries by the members of the Shorgar community, who are being compelled to take up other vocations because their prime profession stands allegedly neglected by the authorities.
Sources disclosed that the Kachhwaha Kings of Amer and Jaipur were art lovers and had settled artisans with various skills in their territories. Among these artisans were the Shorgars, who worked with gunpowder and fireworks. These were the people who used to fill the sky with light during weddings, Dussehra, Diwali and other celebrations.
Amer resident, Zaheer Ahmed, explained that his ancestors came from Kandahar in Afghanistan.
“Raja Mansingh of Amer, one of Akbar's nine gems, brought the Shorgar community to Amer after the conquest of Kandahar. They were settled near the forest pond and the locality is still known as ‘Mohalla Shorgaran’," he related.
His ancestors worked among the artillery unit of the Amer Fort, making gunpowder, cannonballs and other weapons. After the establishment of Jaipur, this same craft was adopted here, with the Shorgar community manufacturing gunpowder for the Jaipur army.
According to Zaheer Ahmed, “The chieftain of Samod once invited his ancestors to a wedding. There, they displayed fireworks by adding coloured lights to cannonballs for the very first time. The chieftain was so pleased with this experiment that he granted the Shorgar family a place to live in Samod. During princely times, whenever a king was crowned or a royal ceremony took place, the Shorgar community was responsible for the fireworks.”
Those were the times when Jaipur's fireworks display was renowned throughout India. It wasn't just a profession but an art form that was considered the pride of the princely state.
The community continued to manufacture crackers legally under the license regime introduced after India's independence.
Previously, the community held up to 300 licenses in Jaipur, but now that number has dwindled to just five.
Zaheer Ahmed underlined, "We repeatedly requested land and support from the government to build a factory to preserve traditional fireworks, but we received no help. Gradually, this art form fell into neglect."
Nawab Khan of the Shorgar community, who has a shop located at the Badi Chaupar area of the city, explained that the fireworks used to be made in every household, but now the situation has deteriorated to the extent that almost 90% of the community has abandoned this work.
“Only 10% are somehow carrying on this tradition,” he said while pointing out that the process to obtain the license has become so complicated that even renewing an old license, let alone getting a new one, has become difficult.
There is no effort forthcoming to protect the artisans, he said.
Both Zaheer Ahmed and Nawab Khan said that the firecracker manufacturing has now stopped in and around Jaipur, and all the firecrackers are now coming from Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu. It is a business that runs into crores.
They further claimed that while the modern firecrackers harm the environment, the traditional ones contained materials that neither caused pollution nor harmed health. This was not just a business but a part of the culture.
The members of the Shorgar community say that if the government doesn't intervene immediately, this centuries-old art of making fireworks will disappear completely. This tradition, once a hallmark of Jaipur, is now on its last legs.
The Shorgars are demanding that the government provide land and the necessary licenses at affordable rates so that this art can be revived. Jaipur's fireworks display is a source of light that symbolises Rajasthan's vibrant culture.
Also Read