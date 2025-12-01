ETV Bharat / offbeat

Tourist Town Of Pushkar Is Hub Of Manufacturing Sweet Cherries And Tutti Frutti

Ajmer: A lesser-known aspect of the tourism town of Pushkar is that, apart from being a pilgrimage centre, it is also a hub of small-scale industries, mainly in the food processing sector. The products manufactured here have made their mark both in India and abroad.

Whether it is making sweet cherries from sour gooseberries or tutti frutti from raw papaya, around a dozen processing units are at this work for almost three quarters of a year.

A food processing unit in Pushkar (ETV Bharat)

ETV Bharat learnt that sweet cherries and tutti frutti made in Pushkar are being exported in large quantities. Amla and rose are cultivated extensively in Pushkar, and the food processing units utilise them to make numerous products.

The processing units here are indicative of the interdependence of entrepreneurs of various states. Interestingly, the white cranberries needed for making sweet cherries and the papayas needed for tutti frutti come not from Rajasthan but from Jalgaon in Maharashtra and Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh. Only cranberries and papayas are processed here, which is a laborious task.

Ramu Saini is a local businessman who has been processing cherries and tutti frutti for a long time. He explained that tutti frutti and cherry production began in Pushkar in 2000.

He said that some people in Pushkar had heard about it, and before this, only products made from amla and rose were produced in Pushkar.

"After 2000, when some Pushkar residents witnessed the processing in Farrukhabad and Hathras in Uttar Pradesh and taught the locals about processing on their return, some locals gathered courage and started a processing unit. Initially, these units were very small, but as the market developed gradually, they increased their production," he explained. He pointed out that the tutti frutti and cherries produced in Pushkar are now in high demand.