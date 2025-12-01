Tourist Town Of Pushkar Is Hub Of Manufacturing Sweet Cherries And Tutti Frutti
There are a dozen food processing units that manufacture these products and export them not only to various states in India but also abroad
Published : December 1, 2025 at 7:09 PM IST
Ajmer: A lesser-known aspect of the tourism town of Pushkar is that, apart from being a pilgrimage centre, it is also a hub of small-scale industries, mainly in the food processing sector. The products manufactured here have made their mark both in India and abroad.
Whether it is making sweet cherries from sour gooseberries or tutti frutti from raw papaya, around a dozen processing units are at this work for almost three quarters of a year.
ETV Bharat learnt that sweet cherries and tutti frutti made in Pushkar are being exported in large quantities. Amla and rose are cultivated extensively in Pushkar, and the food processing units utilise them to make numerous products.
The processing units here are indicative of the interdependence of entrepreneurs of various states. Interestingly, the white cranberries needed for making sweet cherries and the papayas needed for tutti frutti come not from Rajasthan but from Jalgaon in Maharashtra and Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh. Only cranberries and papayas are processed here, which is a laborious task.
Ramu Saini is a local businessman who has been processing cherries and tutti frutti for a long time. He explained that tutti frutti and cherry production began in Pushkar in 2000.
He said that some people in Pushkar had heard about it, and before this, only products made from amla and rose were produced in Pushkar.
"After 2000, when some Pushkar residents witnessed the processing in Farrukhabad and Hathras in Uttar Pradesh and taught the locals about processing on their return, some locals gathered courage and started a processing unit. Initially, these units were very small, but as the market developed gradually, they increased their production," he explained. He pointed out that the tutti frutti and cherries produced in Pushkar are now in high demand.
Explaining the processing, Saini said that cherry processing is done in a completely natural way. White gooseberries are brought from Jalgaon in Maharashtra, Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh and Kolkata. Saini related that there are many units making gooseberry cherries in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh as well.
He explained that gooseberries are produced from August to December. Big farmers producing white gooseberries pluck them from the trees and keep them immersed in salt water in drums. If farmers do not keep the gooseberries in salt water, they get spoiled.
He related that the gooseberries arrive soaked in salt water in drums. These berries, which have a sour and milky juice, are soaked in salt water for three months. They are later washed, and several holes are made in them with the help of a machine. Thereafter, they are washed again with clean water.
The gooseberries are then separated into 10 kg piles and sent to the homes of people who separate the seeds manually.
After the removal of seeds, the gooseberries are again returned to the factory where they are washed and boiled in hot water before being kept in sugar. This process takes five to ten days. The gooseberries are then heated in a sugar syrup and a red edible coloring is added. Saini explained that the cherries produced in Pushkar are exported to all states in the country. "They are used in Bengali sweets, paan, and mouth fresheners. Pushkar produces over 100 tonnes of cherries in eight months," he said.
Talking about the tutti frutti that is popular among the children, he said that raw papayas are brought to Pushkar in large quantities from Jalgaon and even Tirupati.
"From January to July, several tonnes of papaya are supplied to the processing units in Pushkar every day," he added.
Explaining the process of making tutti fruity, he said that the papayas are peeled and kept in salt water. Thereafter, the seeds are separated from the papaya, and the latter is machine-cut and shaped into tutti frutti. The cut papaya is then washed 10 times to remove salt.
Four workers at a single unit wash 1,000 kg of papaya a day to shape it into tutti frutti. After this process, the cut papaya is boiled and then kept in sugar for a day. It is then cooked in sugar syrup. After this, the tutti frutti is placed on large trays and dried under fans and coolers. After drying, it is packaged in different sizes.
Tutti frutti is used as a topping for ice cream, bakery products, mukhwas, sweets, vegetable biryani, various shakes, lassi and more.
Saini said that 100 tonnes of tutti frutti are produced in Pushkar every day. He explained that the processing units remain shut during the rainy season and in December. He said the papaya and berries produced in Rajasthan are not suitable for processing.
Read More